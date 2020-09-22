Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.11 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen toegevoegd:
New features:
Changes and updates:
- We added a new feature of the Persistent Storage to save the settings from the Welcome Screen: language, keyboard, and additional settings.
To restore your settings when starting Tails, unlock your Persistent Storage in the Welcome Screen.
Fixed problems:
- Update Tor Browser to 10.0.
- Update Thunderbird to 68.12.
- Update Linux to 5.7.17. This should improve the support for newer hardware (graphics, Wi-Fi, etc.).
- Configure KeePassXC to use the new default location Passwords.kdbx. (#17286)
- Update python3-trezor to 0.11.6 to add compatibility with the new Trezor Model T.
- Disable the feature to Turn on Wi-Fi Hotspot in the Wi-Fi settings because it doesn't work in Tails. (#17887)
For more details, read our changelog.