Versie 20.08.1 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. Versie 20.08.1 is een zogenaamde maintenance release en brengt de volgende verbeteringen:

The first maintenance release of the 20.08 series is out fixing a regression in the Windows version with de-synced audio and wrong effects when rendering as well as other minor fixes. Currently all work is focused on the new functionality to apply transitions between two clips on same track. This new functionality is planned for upcoming version 20.12.