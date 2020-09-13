Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wine 5.17

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 5.17 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.417 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • ADVAPI32 library converted to PE.
  • Beginnings of an NDIS network driver.
  • Still more restructuration of the console support.
Bugs fixed in 5.17 (total 17):
  • 22616: Multiple applications need msvcirt.dll.??0ifstream@@QAE@PBDHH@Z (Merriam-Webster Dictionary, Power Tab Editor, gmax 1.2, GradeBook for Windows, Microsoft Reader)
  • 24182: Multiple games need IDirectDrawMediaStream::Get/SetFormat implementation (Need for Russia, Motocross Madness 2, The Sims Complete Collection)
  • 30014: Multiple programs require msvcirt.dll.??0ifstream@@QAE@XZ (Wouxun KG-UV2D, Charon, Cricket 2002, Mastercook 15, GraphCalc)
  • 35782: Tic Tac Toe Game (vbscript) cannot be played (colon used in for loop for placing multiple statements on the same line)
  • 41005: Deadlight: Director's Cut (UE3, 64-bit) loads to a black screen
  • 43999: GetVersion incorrectly fails to lie about the OS version when masquerading as Windows 8.1 or 10
  • 45642: Chrome/Chromium sandbox needs x86-64 syscall thunks to match Windows
  • 46278: Cisco Jabber 12.5 sends only first letter due to missing richedit:ITextRange functions
  • 47048: Logitech webcam does not show picture, only grey
  • 47642: Support conversion from GST_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGB to DirectShow-supported formats (needed by Risk II + native amstream)
  • 48130: Launching World of Tanks from the shortcut doesn't work
  • 48407: OllyDbg 2.x segfaults the process after attaching to it
  • 49125: Logos Bible Software Indexing fails 64bit only 32bit works
  • 49242: provide some way to get reported windows version via command line
  • 49749: Visual Studio 2019 installer crashes after unpacking content
  • 49762: Emulated virtual desktop ignores size set in winecfg
  • 49805: Pyxel Edit crashes when clicking the "File" dropdown option.

Versienummer 5.17
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-09-2020 17:204

13-09-2020 • 17:20

4 Linkedin

Bron: Wine HQ

Lees meer

Wine

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+10+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
0DutchKevv
14 september 2020 10:46
Ik probeer soms wat draaiende te krijgen, wat dan soms 'net' niet lukt..

Zijn er handige tutorials over hoe je zorgt dat iets fatsoenlijk in Wine werkt als het niet out-of-the-box werkt? of moet je dan echt de .dll files zitten aanpassen?
0Cybermage
@DutchKevv14 september 2020 13:56
je kan alles op registere of dll nivo aanpassen maar dat wil je liever niet. Wat wil je aan de de praat krijgen?
zelf weinig ervaring met programma's laten draaien omdat ik overal wel een vervanger heb gevonden in linux.
Voor games is dat wat lastiger en daar gebruik ik Lutris. Deze kan je wel op elke distro installeren en daar leveren ze voor bijna elke game wel een kant en klare scripts af die als een soort wrapper functioneerd over wine heen.
0freyk
@DutchKevv14 september 2020 17:25
Ben het eens met Cybermage. Lutris is erg fijn.
Neem ook een kijkje bij de installatiescripts van WINE-frontend Play on linux/ play on mac,
of nog beter, de instructies voor een applicatie op Wine Application Database (https://appdb.winehq.org/)
0beerse

@DutchKevv15 september 2020 15:38
Op zich heb je groot gelijk. Maar bij wine zie ik in de regel wine niet als eind-product maar meer het msWindows product dat je onder Linux wilt draaien.

Het gaat hier om het 'wat' en beseffen wat de twist is. Voor ieder product dat je onder wine wilt draaien moet je iets meer besef hebben hoe het werkt en wat het nodig heeft dan dat je het gewoon in msWindows installeert.

