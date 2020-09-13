Er is met versienummer 5.17 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.417 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: ADVAPI32 library converted to PE.

Beginnings of an NDIS network driver.

Still more restructuration of the console support. Bugs fixed in 5.17 (total 17): 22616: Multiple applications need msvcirt.dll.??0ifstream@@QAE@PBDHH@Z (Merriam-Webster Dictionary, Power Tab Editor, gmax 1.2, GradeBook for Windows, Microsoft Reader)

24182: Multiple games need IDirectDrawMediaStream::Get/SetFormat implementation (Need for Russia, Motocross Madness 2, The Sims Complete Collection)

30014: Multiple programs require msvcirt.dll.??0ifstream@@QAE@XZ (Wouxun KG-UV2D, Charon, Cricket 2002, Mastercook 15, GraphCalc)

35782: Tic Tac Toe Game (vbscript) cannot be played (colon used in for loop for placing multiple statements on the same line)

41005: Deadlight: Director's Cut (UE3, 64-bit) loads to a black screen

43999: GetVersion incorrectly fails to lie about the OS version when masquerading as Windows 8.1 or 10

45642: Chrome/Chromium sandbox needs x86-64 syscall thunks to match Windows

46278: Cisco Jabber 12.5 sends only first letter due to missing richedit:ITextRange functions

47048: Logitech webcam does not show picture, only grey

47642: Support conversion from GST_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGB to DirectShow-supported formats (needed by Risk II + native amstream)

48130: Launching World of Tanks from the shortcut doesn't work

48407: OllyDbg 2.x segfaults the process after attaching to it

49125: Logos Bible Software Indexing fails 64bit only 32bit works

49242: provide some way to get reported windows version via command line

49749: Visual Studio 2019 installer crashes after unpacking content

49762: Emulated virtual desktop ignores size set in winecfg

49805: Pyxel Edit crashes when clicking the "File" dropdown option.