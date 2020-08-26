Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 78.2.0

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.2 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 treffen we onder meer een donkere modus aan en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. Een automatische update van 68.x naar 78.x kan nog steeds niet, maar zal in een toekomstige versie wel mogelijk zijn. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes
  • OpenPGP Key generation now disabled when there is no default mail account configured
  • OpenPGP: Encrypt saved drafts when OpenPGP is enabled
  • Twitter search removed
  • Calendar: Event summary dialog is now themeable
  • MailExtensions: Some APIs now use defineLazyPreferenceGetter in order to benefit from caching
Fixes
  • OpenPGP Key Manager search function did not work
  • OpenPGP Key Properties dialog was sometimes too small
  • OpenPGP: Encrypted email would not send if address contained uppercase characters
  • OpenPGP: "Key ID" column could not be resized in Key Manage
  • OpenPGP: Keys containing invalid UTF-8 strings could not be imported
  • OpenPGP: Enable automatic signing for encrypted messages in additional scenarios
  • Many more OpenPGP bug fixes and improvements
  • IMAP fetch chunk size was always 65536 bytes
  • Attachment corruption could occur when downloading large attachments from an IMAP server that supports chunking
  • IMAP server capabilities were not rechecked after upgrading to SSL/TLS connection
  • Message Composer: Order of attachments could not be modified using drag & drop
  • Composing messages with a "fixed width" font did not work
  • Drag and drop of address book contacts did not work in some situations
  • Address book migration failed when there was a dot in the file name
  • Address book: "Always prefer display name over message header" was always checked when editing a contact
  • Address book performance optimizations
  • Dialog to add a new mail account from "Account Settings" did not open
  • "Select All" (Ctrl+A) in message source did not work until focused with a mouse click
  • Ctrl+scroll wheel not zooming in message reader
  • Setting/changing a signature from a file lost when closing account settings
  • Adaptive Junk Mail settings could not be disabled
  • Message filter dialog fixes: Missing scrollbar, drop-down list not wide enough
  • Various UX and theme improvements

Mozilla Mozilla Thunderbird

Versienummer 78.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

26-08-2020 • 20:07

26-08-2020 • 20:07

7 Linkedin

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+14+21+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+2sambalbaj

27 augustus 2020 12:16
Ook 68.x is tegelijk geupdate naar 68.12.0
https://www.thunderbird.n...ird/68.12.0/releasenotes/

[Reactie gewijzigd door sambalbaj op 27 augustus 2020 12:17]

+1The Incantation
26 augustus 2020 20:29
Ondanks het wijfelende bezitsrecht (mozilla of iets anders) nog steeds mijn nummer één voor email!
+1powerboat
@The Incantation26 augustus 2020 21:39
Zou mooi zijn als de chat functie ook een mogelijkheid heeft om te integreren met telegram of whatsapp :) verder mooie mailclient
0loekf2
@The Incantation29 augustus 2020 00:02
Ik word oud. Gebruik Thunderbird sinds 2004 geloof ik aan de mails te zien die in m'n Inbox zitten. 2004 kwam ie ook uit geloof ik.
0BartDG
@loekf230 augustus 2020 23:02
Ken het gevoel. Ben op Thunderbird overgestapt toen Eudora ermee ophield, in 2009 geloof ik. Sindsdien ook nooit nog iets anders gebruikt. Ben nogal honkvast. Outlook krijg ik jeuk van. Geef mij maar Thunderbird. :)
+1zordaz
27 augustus 2020 10:33
Is het in de 78.x versie van Thunderbird nog mogelijk om het totaal aantal e-mails in de mappenlijst te tonen? Die optie lijkt verdwenen.
0ODF
30 augustus 2020 13:24
Vanaf versie 78.2.0 moeten veel gebruikte add-ons weer werken, waaronder Provider for Google Calendar: https://addons.thunderbir...google-calendar/versions/

