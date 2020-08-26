De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.2 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 treffen we onder meer een donkere modus aan en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. Een automatische update van 68.x naar 78.x kan nog steeds niet, maar zal in een toekomstige versie wel mogelijk zijn. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes OpenPGP Key generation now disabled when there is no default mail account configured

OpenPGP: Encrypt saved drafts when OpenPGP is enabled

Twitter search removed

Calendar: Event summary dialog is now themeable

MailExtensions: Some APIs now use defineLazyPreferenceGetter in order to benefit from caching Fixes OpenPGP Key Manager search function did not work

OpenPGP Key Properties dialog was sometimes too small

OpenPGP: Encrypted email would not send if address contained uppercase characters

OpenPGP: "Key ID" column could not be resized in Key Manage

OpenPGP: Keys containing invalid UTF-8 strings could not be imported

OpenPGP: Enable automatic signing for encrypted messages in additional scenarios

Many more OpenPGP bug fixes and improvements

IMAP fetch chunk size was always 65536 bytes

Attachment corruption could occur when downloading large attachments from an IMAP server that supports chunking

IMAP server capabilities were not rechecked after upgrading to SSL/TLS connection

Message Composer: Order of attachments could not be modified using drag & drop

Composing messages with a "fixed width" font did not work

Drag and drop of address book contacts did not work in some situations

Address book migration failed when there was a dot in the file name

Address book: "Always prefer display name over message header" was always checked when editing a contact

Address book performance optimizations

Dialog to add a new mail account from "Account Settings" did not open

"Select All" (Ctrl+A) in message source did not work until focused with a mouse click

Ctrl+scroll wheel not zooming in message reader

Setting/changing a signature from a file lost when closing account settings

Adaptive Junk Mail settings could not be disabled

Message filter dialog fixes: Missing scrollbar, drop-down list not wide enough

Various UX and theme improvements