PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en niet zo lang geleden is Microsoft ook begonnen met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar een beperkt aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. De release notes voor deze versie kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.20 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.

  • Martin Chrzan's Color Picker was added in! With a quick Win+Shift+C, get the color from your screen
  • File Explorer - Can now render SVG icons thanks to Chris Davis
  • FancyZones - you can now snap to any number of zones in FancyZones holding Shift+Ctrl while dragging a window
  • PT Run - keyboard interaction improvements
  • PT Run - freshly installed apps are now being detected
  • PT Run - Lots of perf and bug fixes
  • Keyboard manager - app level shortcuts
    • Example: For Outlook, Remap Ctrl+F to F4 and now Ctrl+F will put up the find window :)
  • Keyboard manager - Now can remap key to shortcut and shortcut to key.
  • Settings - Now has improved OOBE based on the work the Microsoft Garage Interns did during their hackathon
  • PowerRename improvements

Bart van Klaveren

+1JW1
1 augustus 2020 10:14
FancyZones is handig om combinatie met multi display RDP-sessies. Kan je toch per display je applicaties full screen draaien.
+1webfreakz.nl
@JW11 augustus 2020 11:12
> Kan je toch per display je applicaties full screen draaien.

Maar dat kan zonder FancyZones ook?
+2JW1
@webfreakz.nl1 augustus 2020 11:32
Bij mij worden de twee schermen die ik op een SSH getunnelde RDP-sessie (server) heb draaien als één groot scherm getoond op de cliënt kant. Als ik dan applicaties maximaliseer, dan zijn ze ineens uitgetrokken over 2 schermen in plaats van maximaliseren per scherm. Met FancyZones kan ik dan zones instellen en in zo'n zone maximaliseren.
+1bvdbos
@webfreakz.nl1 augustus 2020 16:03
Ik heb daar op mijn opstelling (win10 -> win10) ook geen probleem mee.... Zonder Fancyzones... En Parallels Desktop (win10) naar een win2013-rdp-server werkt ook gewoon.
+1snrwo1
31 juli 2020 19:00
Heb versie 0.18.0 al tijdje actief en zie dat optie 'download updates automagically' aanstaat, maar er gebeurt nog niets. Als je op updates controleren klikt, ga je naar github en moet je zoeken waar de download staat. Ik dacht dat we dat bij het begin van de 21ste eeuw ondertussen toch wel achter ons hadden gelaten.
+1afterburn
@snrwo131 juli 2020 19:17
Vanaf 0.19 werkt het zoals verwacht.
+1sarethai
@snrwo131 juli 2020 19:17
Dat hoeft intussen niet meer. Ik heb zojuist vanaf 0.19.2 geupdate en hoefde niet via github (je moet nog wel door de installer heen klikken) :)
0HMC
31 juli 2020 20:40
Power Rename gebruikt men voornamelijk voor plaatjes, toch? Dat gebruik ik via irfanview sinds jaar en dag al.
Eigenlijk de enige functie die ik uit dit pakket zou gebruiken.
Maar toch maar even proberen.

Edit:
Fancy zones vind ik dan wel weer leuk. :D Handig.

Edit:
Huh? :? U kent irfanview niet? :?
[modgezeur]

[Reactie gewijzigd door HMC op 31 juli 2020 21:02]

0jimshatt
@HMC3 augustus 2020 14:13
Waarom zou je dat alleen of voornamelijk voor plaatjes gebruiken? Ik kan een hoop meer use cases bedenken, van gegenereerde CSV bestanden tot mp3 bestanden met onconventionele bestandsnamen.

Een kennis van mij gebruikt het om gedownloade afleveringen te strippen van allerlei "RaBArgberMo3s.X296.AC75" meuk.
0HMC
@jimshatt3 augustus 2020 16:05
Ah, ja, die kennis heb ik ook. Je hebt gelijk. Doelde eigenlijk meer op bestanden zowel als plaatjes, dus ook dat soort dingen. Ik heb PowerToys er uiteraard opstaan, maar die batch rename van bestanden is hetgeen ik het meest gebruik, en dat kan dus ook via de irfanview.
0Bas170
@jimshatt6 augustus 2020 08:10
Protip:
Filebot (www.filebot.net)

Die hernoemt ook alles, maar past de naamgeving aan op basis van de match met the tvdb, waardoor je gelijk de juiste aflevering namen hebt

