Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en niet zo lang geleden is Microsoft ook begonnen met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar een beperkt aantal programma's in de verzameling, waaronder FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide PowerRename, PowerToys Run en Keyboard Manager. De release notes voor deze versie kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Release notes:
For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.20 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.
- Martin Chrzan's Color Picker was added in! With a quick
Win+
Shift+
C, get the color from your screen
- File Explorer - Can now render SVG icons thanks to Chris Davis
- FancyZones - you can now snap to any number of zones in FancyZones holding
Shift+
Ctrlwhile dragging a window
- PT Run - keyboard interaction improvements
- PT Run - freshly installed apps are now being detected
- PT Run - Lots of perf and bug fixes
- Keyboard manager - app level shortcuts
- Example: For Outlook, Remap
Ctrl+
Fto
F4and now
Ctrl+
Fwill put up the find window :)
- Keyboard manager - Now can remap key to shortcut and shortcut to key.
- Settings - Now has improved OOBE based on the work the Microsoft Garage Interns did during their hackathon
- PowerRename improvements