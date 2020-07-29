Tails staat voor "The amnesic incognito live system" en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruikt van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.9 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen toegevoegd:

Changes and updates Update Tor Browser to 9.5.3.

Update Thunderbird to 68.10.0.

Update Linux to 5.7.6. This should improve the support for newer hardware (graphics, Wi-Fi, etc.). Fixed problems Allow characters others than A–Z, a–z, 1–9, and _@%+=:,./- in the administration password. (#17792)

Apply the keyboard layout that is automatically selected when you change the language in the Welcome Screen. (#17794)

Fix starting Tails with the toram boot option. (#17800) For more details, read our changelog. Known issues USB Wi-Fi adapters with Atheros AR9271 hardware do not work with Linux 5.7.6. (#17834) See the list of long-standing issues.