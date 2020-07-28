Astonsoft heeft kort geleden versie 9.2 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in EssentialPIM 9.2 (Pro & Free) Synchronization with Microsoft To Do **

Text formatting shortcuts (bold, italic, bullets, strikethrough, etc.) for sticky notes **

Delete multiple recurring appointments with a single click ("Apply to all" checkbox)

Support of the latest vCard 4.0 format

"Show in Calendar" option will now be included in the task templates **

Improved Vertical View (In Groups) in mail

Advanced Search should now work much faster when searching for events

Filters applied in Table view will also work in all other calendar views **

Same column layout as the parent folder for newly created subfolders in mail

Better visibility of categorized events in calendar

Improved synchronization of notes with Google **

Custom order of all-day events will be correctly reflected on printouts

Fixed couple of issues related to iCloud sync **

Import of Unicode iCal (*.ics) files should now work correctly

Fixed missing reminder when dragging and dropping appointments

Various other improvements and fixes ** Only in EssentialPIM Pro