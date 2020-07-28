Software-update: EssentialPIM 9.2

EssentialPIM logo (60 pix) Astonsoft heeft kort geleden versie 9.2 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in EssentialPIM 9.2 (Pro & Free)
  • Synchronization with Microsoft To Do **
  • Text formatting shortcuts (bold, italic, bullets, strikethrough, etc.) for sticky notes **
  • Delete multiple recurring appointments with a single click ("Apply to all" checkbox)
  • Support of the latest vCard 4.0 format
  • "Show in Calendar" option will now be included in the task templates **
  • Improved Vertical View (In Groups) in mail
  • Advanced Search should now work much faster when searching for events
  • Filters applied in Table view will also work in all other calendar views **
  • Same column layout as the parent folder for newly created subfolders in mail
  • Better visibility of categorized events in calendar
  • Improved synchronization of notes with Google **
  • Custom order of all-day events will be correctly reflected on printouts
  • Fixed couple of issues related to iCloud sync **
  • Import of Unicode iCal (*.ics) files should now work correctly
  • Fixed missing reminder when dragging and dropping appointments
  • Various other improvements and fixes
** Only in EssentialPIM Pro
Versienummer 9.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Astonsoft
Download https://www.essentialpim.com/index.php
Bestandsgrootte 33,30MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

