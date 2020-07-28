Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 79.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 79 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 79, waar ondersteuning voor macOS versies 10.9, 10.10 en 10.11 is komen te vervallen, wordt de nieuwe WebRender naar een grotere groep Windowsgebruikers uitgerold, wat voor betere prestaties moet zorgen. Verder zijn er diverse problemen verholpen en nieuwe policies toegevoegd. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • We’ve rolled out WebRender to more Windows users with Intel and AMD GPUs, bringing improved graphics performance to an even larger audience.
  • Firefox users in Germany will now see more Pocket recommendations in their new tab featuring some of the best stories on the web. If you don’t see them, you can turn on Pocket articles in your new tab by following these steps.
Fixed
  • Various security fixes.
  • Several crashes while using a screen reader were fixed, including a frequently encountered crash when using the JAWS screen reader.
  • Firefox Developer Tools received significant fixes allowing screen reader users to benefit from some of the tools that were previously inaccessible.
  • SVG title and desc elements (labels and descriptions) are now correctly exposed to assistive technology products such as screen readers.
Enterprise
  • A number of bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can see more details in the Firefox for Enterprise 79 Release Notes.
  • Updates to the password policy allow admins to require a primary password (formerly called master password. Previously the policy could disable the primary password but not force a primary password. Users required to use a primary password will only be asked to create a primary password the first time they try to save a password.
Developer
  • Developer Information
  • Newly added asynchronous call stacks let developers trace their async code through events, timeouts, and promises. The async execution chains are shown in the Debugger’s call stack, but also for stack traces in Console errors and Network initiators.
  • Erroneous network responses with 4xx/5xx status codes display as errors in the Console, making it easy to understand them in the context of related logs. The request/response details can be expanded or resent for quick debugging.
  • JavaScript errors are now visible not only in the Console, but also in the Debugger. The relevant line of code will be highlighted and display error details on hover.
  • Opening SCSS and CSS-in-JS sources from the Inspector now works more reliably thanks to improved source map handling across all panels.
  • Inspecting accessibility properties from the browser context menu is now available to all users by default.

