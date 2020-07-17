De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 treffen we onder meer een donkere modus aan en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. Een automatische update van 68.x naar 78.x zal overigens pas vanaf versie 78.2 werken. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What’s New:
Changes:
- New Account Hub for centralized account setup
- Redesigned recipient address fields (To, Cc, Bcc) as single-line input fields (pills) for multiple addresses instead of one line per address. More improvements to come.
- Color customization of Folder Pane icons
- Allow selecting messages via selection boxes instead of classic selection. "Select Messages" column needs to be selected via the thread pane's column picker.
- "Delete" action column in thread pane (message list). "Select Messages" column needs to be selected via the thread pane's column picker.
- Themes can be previewed in the Add-On Manager
- Minimize to tray support added for Windows
- New config option to anonymize message date header
- Global Search menu item in app menu
- Additional Enterprise policies
- Calendar: Added ICS import support to -file command line option
- Calendar: Add event preview to ICS import dialog
- Chat: OTR messaging support
- Chat: IRC echo-message capability
Fixes:
- Add-on support: As of version 78.0, Thunderbird only supports MailExtensions and MailExtension Experiments. Restartless add-ons and non-restartless legacy add-ons using XUL overlays are no longer supported.
- Linux minimum runtime requirements have changed: GTK 3.14, GLIBC 2.17, libstdc++ 4.8.1 Details
- Thunderbird Options/Preferences tab redesigned and with new user interface
- Account creation dialog redesigned and with new user interface
- Account Manager moved to a tab
- Add-ons manager with new user interface and notifications
- Improved "Recent" folder list for "Move to" and "Copy to" in message context menu
- Improved UI of global search results tab
- Improvements to the location bar of a tab displaying web pages
- Use scalable icons throughout Thunderbird to improve support for HiDPI monitors and dark mode
- Thunderbird will now ask for OS account password before displaying saved passwords
- Address books are now stored as SQLite databases to prepare for future addressbook improvements. Existing address books in MAB format (using a Mork database) will be converted.
- New parser and formatter for vCard. vCard versions 3.0 and 4.0 are now supported.
- Various theme and dark mode improvements
- Various look and feel improvements
- Improved dialog for folder compaction (purging of deleted messages)
- Graphics hardware acceleration is now enabled by default
- TLS 1.0 and 1.1 disabled
- Calendar: The Lightning calendar add-on is now integrated into Thunderbird
- Calendar: Lightning version removed from Thunderbird user agent string
- Calendar: Web Calendar Access Protocol (WCAP) support removed
- Calendar: Storage access is now asynchronous to improve performance
- Calendar: Location URLs are now clickable
- Addon Developers: Updates to and expansion of MailExtensions APIs. Details
Known Issues:
- Password display font had characters that were difficult to read
- When copying messages from an IMAP folder to a local folder, offline store wasn't used
- While Thunderbird was in safe mode, the help menu did not offer an item to restart with add-ons enabled
- Mailbox quotas not displayed correctly
- Images not rotated when composing a message
- Email addresses sometimes displayed incorrectly in message composer
- Many accessibility fixes and improvements: message composer, account setup, attachment pane
- Mailbox format conversion fixes
- Address book improvements: exporting, editing contacts, contact photos
- Chat: Renaming contacts in context menu did not work
- Calendar: Task and event dialogs were sometimes too small for their content
- Calendar: URLs in the event reminder dialog were not clickable
- Various security fixes
- Mail header toolbar (Reply, Forward, Archive, Junk buttons) no longer configurable
- Preferences search not available
- Drag and drop of address book contacts not working in some situations