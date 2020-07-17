Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 78.0

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 78.0 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 78 treffen we onder meer een donkere modus aan en zijn ook andere onderdelen van de interface, zoals de iconen en het scherm voor het opstellen van een e-mail, onder handen genomen. Verder is de kalender-add-on Lightning nu standaard onderdeel van het programma, is er een nieuwe wizard voor het eerste gebruik en worden alleen nog MailExtensions-add-ons ondersteund. Een automatische update van 68.x naar 78.x zal overigens pas vanaf versie 78.2 werken. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New:
  • New Account Hub for centralized account setup
  • Redesigned recipient address fields (To, Cc, Bcc) as single-line input fields (pills) for multiple addresses instead of one line per address. More improvements to come.
  • Color customization of Folder Pane icons
  • Allow selecting messages via selection boxes instead of classic selection. "Select Messages" column needs to be selected via the thread pane's column picker.
  • "Delete" action column in thread pane (message list). "Select Messages" column needs to be selected via the thread pane's column picker.
  • Themes can be previewed in the Add-On Manager
  • Minimize to tray support added for Windows
  • New config option to anonymize message date header
  • Global Search menu item in app menu
  • Additional Enterprise policies
  • Calendar: Added ICS import support to -file command line option
  • Calendar: Add event preview to ICS import dialog
  • Chat: OTR messaging support
  • Chat: IRC echo-message capability
Changes:
  • Add-on support: As of version 78.0, Thunderbird only supports MailExtensions and MailExtension Experiments. Restartless add-ons and non-restartless legacy add-ons using XUL overlays are no longer supported.
  • Linux minimum runtime requirements have changed: GTK 3.14, GLIBC 2.17, libstdc++ 4.8.1 Details
  • Thunderbird Options/Preferences tab redesigned and with new user interface
  • Account creation dialog redesigned and with new user interface
  • Account Manager moved to a tab
  • Add-ons manager with new user interface and notifications
  • Improved "Recent" folder list for "Move to" and "Copy to" in message context menu
  • Improved UI of global search results tab
  • Improvements to the location bar of a tab displaying web pages
  • Use scalable icons throughout Thunderbird to improve support for HiDPI monitors and dark mode
  • Thunderbird will now ask for OS account password before displaying saved passwords
  • Address books are now stored as SQLite databases to prepare for future addressbook improvements. Existing address books in MAB format (using a Mork database) will be converted.
  • New parser and formatter for vCard. vCard versions 3.0 and 4.0 are now supported.
  • Various theme and dark mode improvements
  • Various look and feel improvements
  • Improved dialog for folder compaction (purging of deleted messages)
  • Graphics hardware acceleration is now enabled by default
  • TLS 1.0 and 1.1 disabled
  • Calendar: The Lightning calendar add-on is now integrated into Thunderbird
  • Calendar: Lightning version removed from Thunderbird user agent string
  • Calendar: Web Calendar Access Protocol (WCAP) support removed
  • Calendar: Storage access is now asynchronous to improve performance
  • Calendar: Location URLs are now clickable
  • Addon Developers: Updates to and expansion of MailExtensions APIs. Details
Fixes:
  • Password display font had characters that were difficult to read
  • When copying messages from an IMAP folder to a local folder, offline store wasn't used
  • While Thunderbird was in safe mode, the help menu did not offer an item to restart with add-ons enabled
  • Mailbox quotas not displayed correctly
  • Images not rotated when composing a message
  • Email addresses sometimes displayed incorrectly in message composer
  • Many accessibility fixes and improvements: message composer, account setup, attachment pane
  • Mailbox format conversion fixes
  • Address book improvements: exporting, editing contacts, contact photos
  • Chat: Renaming contacts in context menu did not work
  • Calendar: Task and event dialogs were sometimes too small for their content
  • Calendar: URLs in the event reminder dialog were not clickable
  • Various security fixes
Known Issues:
  • Mail header toolbar (Reply, Forward, Archive, Junk buttons) no longer configurable
  • Preferences search not available
  • Drag and drop of address book contacts not working in some situations

Versienummer 78.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Bestandsgrootte 49,19MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

17 juli 2020 20:12
Ziet er goed uit met de dark theme: https://i.ibb.co/CPrFg14/Screenshot-2020-07-12-17-53-29.png
+1Phyxion
@desalniettemin18 juli 2020 14:40
Ik vind het er toch nog steeds vrij rommelig uitzien. Het wordt wel steeds wat beter, maar er is toch nog een hoop te verbeteren. De dubbele zoek/filter is erg omslachtig en kan wel tot één worden samengevoegd. De filter opties (Unread / Starred / etc) zijn leuk, maar dat had allemaal wel onder één context menu geplaatst kunnen worden. Uiteraard kan je de Quick Filter uitschakelen maar dan wordt het geheel er niet bruikbaarder op omdat de zoek functionaliteit erg slecht is (wie wil nou standaard emails relatief sorteren waardoor een email van 2012 bovenaan komt, maar ook sorteren op datum resulteert in emails waarin je helemaal niet geïnteresseerd bent).

Als je dat redesign wat een aantal jaren terug alweer het web rondging dan zou het ontwerp in ieder geval een hoop verbeteren, https://d4a7vd7s8p76l.clo...edesign-messages-list.png

Ik probeer Thunderbird toch regelmatig maar pak altijd Postbox (op Thunderbird gebaseerd) weer op. Niet dat die perfect is, helemaal niet, maar qua frustraties is het een stuk beter :)
+1desalniettemin

@Phyxion18 juli 2020 21:13
Je kunt er een verwijderen was ik vergeten voordat ik screenshot plaatste.
+2Tourmaline
18 juli 2020 12:27
Als ik naar updates zoek zegt ie dat het up to date is.
Zie dat dat pas vanaf 78.2 gaat lukken, dan wacht ik nog wel even.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tourmaline op 18 juli 2020 12:29]

0erikmeuk3

@Tourmaline19 juli 2020 11:52
Heb geduld.
Want er is ook weer geklier met de extensies, die niet kunnen werken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door erikmeuk3 op 19 juli 2020 12:08]

+1Compunologist
17 juli 2020 19:27
Minimize to tray support added for Windows
Fijn. Dus geen (niet meer werkende) add-on meer nodig :)
+1NLSurfMan
@Compunologist17 juli 2020 20:00
Wel jammer dat de Google Calendar add on niet meer werkt, en er ook geen alternatief meer is. Ik heb spijt van de upgrade.
+2The Zep Man
@NLSurfMan17 juli 2020 20:12
Als het goed is heeft Google Calendar CalDAV ondersteuning, wat native door de kalender in Thunderbird ondersteund wordt.
+2NLSurfMan
@The Zep Man17 juli 2020 20:34
Bij mij was Lightning al lang standaard nog voordat het geintegreerd werd. De GoogleAPI addon was een API die de brug legde tussen Lightning en Google Calendar.

Dan over die caldav "ondersteuning": "Before you can send requests to the CalDAV API, you must register your client with the Google API Console by creating a project." Heb je gezien wat je daarvoor moet optuigen om dat aan de praat te krijgen? Dat is wel even wat anders dan even via de plugin inloggen en klaar.

Is er iemand die gemigreerd is van < 78 naar 78 die de Google Calendar aan de praat heeft?
+1desalniettemin

@NLSurfMan17 juli 2020 20:08
Waarom de Google Calendar add on en niet Lightning?

[Reactie gewijzigd door desalniettemin op 18 juli 2020 21:16]

+1bvdbos
@NLSurfMan17 juli 2020 22:20
Waarom werkt die niet meer? Vanwege "Restartless add-ons and non-restartless legacy add-ons using XUL overlays are no longer supported." ? Lightning is nu ingebouwd in Thunderbird en support voor google calendar is al lang geleden toch standaard in Lightning gebouwd?
+1pirania
17 juli 2020 19:23
Ingebouwd PGP er erg welkom!
+1bcome
@pirania17 juli 2020 19:42
Raar. Ik kreeg in mijn Thunderbird de volgende melding:
If you depend on the security of OpenPGP messages for important purposes, then please do NOT manually upgrade to Thunderbird 78.0. Instead, wait until you are automatically upgraded.

The traditional Enigmail Add-on will not be available for Thunderbird 78. As a replacement, Thunderbird 78 will include built-in support for OpenPGP.

The Thunderbird team needs more time to finalize this work. In version 78.0 it's still an experimental feature and disabled by default.

If you don't depend on the security of OpenPGP for important purposes, then you are welcome to enable it manually and help with testing.

The stable release of OpenPGP functionality is planned for Thunderbird version 78.2.
Misschien toch maar even wachten met updaten dan.
+1rbr320
@bcome17 juli 2020 19:56
Als je gewoon het nieuws leest dan werd daar uitgebreid op in gegaan.
nieuws: Mozilla brengt Thunderbird 78 uit met native dark mode en OpenPGP-ond...
+1cruysen
@pirania18 juli 2020 00:14
Nog even wachten lees ik:
Thunderbird 78.2, due out in the coming months, will offer a new feature that allows you to end-to-end encrypt your email messages via OpenPGP. In the past this feature was achieved in Thunderbird primarily with the Enigmail add-on, however, in this release we have brought this functionality into core Thunderbird.
+1quannah
17 juli 2020 20:33
Mooi, je kan nu automatisch een identiteit laten selecteren bij het beantwoorden van een mail o.b.v. het mailadres! Handig als je meerdere adressen op één inbox laat uitkomen.
+1N8w8
@quannah17 juli 2020 20:54
Ja fijn is dat idd. Doet er verder niet toe maar dat kon tot voor kort ook met de Virtual Identity addon.
Misschien hebben ze dat nu ingebouwd juist omdat die addon niet werkt op nieuwe Thunderbirds.
Nouja blij dat het weer kan iig :)
+1karelvandongen
@N8w818 juli 2020 10:05
Ja dit is nu ingebouwd, "The development path of Thunderbird is too difficult to adapt the extension to the permanently changing requirements. Besides, it is not even clear if such an extension will be possible at all. Therefore I will bring as many features as possible from this extension into core Thunderbird, hopefully next year you will not need an extension anymore to have all the nice features of 'virtual identity'." zie ook https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1518025 en https://www.absorb.it/virtual-id
+1Wildfire
17 juli 2020 22:10
Na installatie van deze versie haalt Thunderbird mijn mail niet meer op. Hij lijkt te blijven hangen op het verbinden met de mailserver. Geen foutmelding ofzo, maar er lijkt gewoon niets meer te gebeuren.

Terug migreren naar de vorige versie gaat niet omdat mijn gebruikersprofiel is bijgewerkt voor de nieuwe versie.

Stom, had een backup van tevoren moeten maken. Enige backup die ik nu nog heb is van afgelopen nacht. Eens kijken of ik dan veel interessants mis, anders zet ik die terug.

Note to self: voorafgaand aan een toekomstige update eerst even het hele Thunderbird profiel backuppen. :P

-- Edit: Thunderbird 68.10.0 geïnstalleerd en profielbackup teruggezet nadat ik eerst de bestaande profielmap had verwijderd. Alles werkt weer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wildfire op 17 juli 2020 22:33]

+1Hackus
18 juli 2020 17:39
Kom je van versie 68, moet je los 78 downloaden. je kunt niet 68 updaten naar

(Win 64 is de door mij geplaatste link -NL-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hackus op 19 juli 2020 12:54]

0erikmeuk3

@Hackus19 juli 2020 12:24
Als je de download knop op Thunderbird.net aan klikt krijg je de 32 bit versie.
Geen waarschuwing als je die over een 64 bit versie zet.
0erikmeuk3

19 juli 2020 12:11
Als je nu een mailto: aan klikt op een website komt er direct een vraag naar je hoofdwachtwoord als Thunderbird niet draait.
Dat deed de vorige versie hier niet en kon zijn tijdelijke opslag niet kwijt.
0KrommeNeus
19 juli 2020 13:31
Voor mij klinkt alles vreemd.
1/ die versie 78.0. Is dat een 32 of 64 bit versie.
2/ ik heb nu versie 68.10.0 (64-bits) op mijn desktop/laptop staan.

Ik geloof niet dat versie 68.10.0 (64-bits) zomaar een sprong maakt naar 78.0.
Hebben we het dan over versie 78.0 en 32 bit?

Indien het 32 bit is dan blijf ik bij Thunderbird 68.10.0 (64-bits). Dat is voor mij zeer goed spul.
0Wildfire
@KrommeNeus19 juli 2020 18:51
1/ die versie 78.0. Is dat een 32 of 64 bit versie.
Beide, versie 78 is er in beide smaken.
Ik geloof niet dat versie 68.10.0 (64-bits) zomaar een sprong maakt naar 78.0.
Dat doet het dus wel. Dat is zowel met Firefox als Thunderbird in het verleden al eerder voorgekomen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wildfire op 19 juli 2020 18:51]

0KrommeNeus
@Wildfire19 juli 2020 20:02
Bedankt Wildfire.
Ik zal die 78 eens proberen in de virtuele wereld. Dan kan ik testen zo veel ik wil.
0erikmeuk3

@Wildfire19 juli 2020 20:04
Na 78 krijg je eerst 78.1 tot 78.6 (juli tot december)

Volgende release versie is 88
Versies 79 tot 87 zijn voor het beta/nightly kanaal.
0tienuien
19 juli 2020 19:49
Met dark mode kan ik sommige mails helemaal niet lezen. Witte achtergrond met witte tekst.
