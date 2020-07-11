Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: AnyDesk 6.0.5

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 6.0.5 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik kan op jaarbasis worden afgerekend, of meteen voor een periode van zes jaar wat het totale kostenplaatje lager maakt. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 6.0.5 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs
  • Made the Address Book open on startup again.
  • Fixed some DPI scaling issues.
  • Fixed minor layout issues
  • Fixed bug that caused the client to sometimes close immediately after starting.
  • Fixed a stack overflow in the settings.
  • Fixed a crash during download.
  • Fixed a crash in Wake-On-LAN.
Other Changes
  • Updated translations

Changes in version 6.0.0 (Windows)

New Features
  • Updated the user interface.
  • AnyDesk now supports Perfect Forward Secrecy.
  • Added Two-Factor Authentication. When enabled, an additional dialog will be shown after authentication by password or token, asking for a time-based one-time password provided by a third device. This requires that device to run an app supporting TOTP.
  • Added Wake-On-LAN. When enabled, devices running AnyDesk that are currently in sleep mode can be woken up by other AnyDesk devices in the same local network.
  • Added support for Windows Group Policies. AnyDesk now checks the Windows Registry for settings provided via Group Policies. This can only be disabled in Custom Clients.
  • Unattended Access now allows the setup of multiple secondary passwords. Each of the passwords can be bound to different permissions. This feature requires the use of Windows Group Policies.
  • Session Recordings can now be started and stopped at any time.
  • The Printer now also supports printing local files on the remote side.
  • Monitors can now be switched using hotkeys. Use Ctrl + Alt + Shift + left/right to iterate monitors. Use Ctrl + Alt + Shift + numpad numbers to switch to a specific monitor.
  • The search now also takes Address Books into account.
  • The session monitor tabs now show where the keyboard focus is.
  • Allowed to drop address item selection by pressing 'Esc'.
  • Added a second default setting for Interactive Access. Immediately installing AnyDesk now allows to connect to that Desk directly from the beginning. It is no longer required to open a window or to explicitly change the corresponding setting.
  • Turned the link to set up a password into a tile to improve its visibility.
  • Added a tile allowing to go back to the Welcome Page.
  • Allowed to hide the sidebar on the left.
  • Allowed to hide the box 'Remote Desk'.
Fixed Bugs
  • Made the Printer work again on Windows 7.
  • Fixed a crash during accept with elevation.
  • Fixed a crash when closing a session via the main window's session tab.
  • Fixed a crash on Address Book entry creation in case no Address Book has been created.
  • Fixed key release on the remote side in case the controlling side lost focus.
  • Ctrl + mouse click sometimes did not work.
  • Ctrl + Pause was not transmitted.
  • Using the File Manager stopped keyboard input transmission.
  • The minimized D3D fullscreen mode did not stop keyboard input transmission.
  • The File Manager did not initially sort files and folders.
  • Added missing error message in File Manager for the case an upload is not possible due to missing access rights.
  • The main window of a Custom Client allowing only incoming sessions looked different when moving it to a monitor with different DPI settings.
  • The Whiteboard button in the toolbar was enabled even though Whiteboard permission was not given.
  • Adding an item to an Address Book worked only once.
  • The account was not locked after session end in case the accept window stayed open.
  • The button to Switch Sides was displayed on session start.
  • Discovery showed clients that actually did not exist.
  • A busy indicator was shown in the settings.
  • Settings requiring administrative rights were not locked directly after installation of AnyDesk.
  • The rename function for addresses allowed ,;
  • Address items in different sections in the main view could have been selected at the same time.
  • The EULA link was not clickable everywhere.
Other Changes
  • Reduced the number of UAC dialogs shown during installation of different components of AnyDesk.
  • Updated translations.

Changes in version 4.3.0 (iOS)

New Features
  • Session recording
  • System information
  • Support for multi-touch events
Fixed Bugs
  • minor improvements and fixes

Changes in version 5.5.3 (macOS)

New Features:
  • Thumbnail view mode has been added to Address Book
  • Option to disable automatic startup of AnyDesk has been added
  • Split Full Screen experience enabled for Connection Window and Address Book
Fixed Bugs
  • 'New Window' function now works for older macOS versions too
  • keyboard input from mobile devices improved
  • fixed visual glitches in main window
  • File Manager shows warning when Full Disk Access permission missed
  • Connection type icon displayed correctly
  • fixed bug when Unattended access password sometimes not accepted
  • fixed Installer bug which might lead to unexpected admin authorization requests

Changes in version 5.5.2 (macOS)

New Features
  • Access Control List (whitelist for incoming connections)
  • Multiple session windows support
Fixed bugs
  • Improved Address Book
  • Fixed memory leaks
  • Fixed bug when new connection window might appear empty
  • Improved macOS privacy permissions handling
  • Fixed installation bug which leaded to unexpected AnyDesk ID and settings change
  • Fixed bugs in file transfer
  • Fixed crash when many sessions opened at the same time
  • Improved compatibility with 3rd party software

Changes in version 5.5.1 (macOS)

Fixed bugs
  • Fixed a crash when user account picture is not set

Changes in version 5.5.0 (Android)

New Features
  • New discovery protocol
  • Support for kiosk mode if whitelisted
  • Replaced overflow button on speed dial items with long-press action
Fixed Bugs
  • Improved stability
  • Minor improvements and fixes

Changes in version 5.5.5 (Linux/BSD/Raspberry Pi)

New Features:
  • Significantly improved Discovery security.
  • Added a button to start/stop session recording on the fly
Bugs Fixed:
  • Fixed online states
  • Fixed a deadlock in the frontend

Changes in version 5.5.0 (macOS)

New Features
  • Address Book new design
  • TCP Tunnels
  • System Information
  • Start/Stop recording during the active session
  • New About window design
Fixed bugs
  • Network Discovery security improved
  • Fixed remote restart issue
  • Accept window security improvement
  • Fixed Password change UI for unattended access
  • Fixed Proxy configuration settings UI
  • Mouse scroll sensitivity adjusted
  • Optimised power usage for mac laptops
Versienummer 6.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Bestandsgrootte 3,50MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

11-07-2020 • 16:08

11-07-2020 • 16:08

24 Linkedin

Bron: AnyDesk

Lees meer

AnyDesk

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (24)

-Moderatie-faq
-124024+120+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1kuras
11 juli 2020 18:20
Het enige dat mij weerhoudt om van TeamViewer (portable) over te stappen naar AnyDesk is de LAN exclusive mode (lees: offline) die wel aanwezig is in TV en niet in AD.
+1Jazco2nd
@kuras11 juli 2020 19:29
Daarvoor gebruik ik NoMachine (gratis). Lijkt sneller te zijn, meer responsief over LAN. Alleen tussen Ubuntu devices getest.
+1jmmk
11 juli 2020 16:20
Voor huis-tuin-en-keuken-gebruik (ik heb geen kennis over professionele inzet) een stuk makkelijker en plezieriger dan TeamViewer. Op afstand even iemand helpen met een computerprobleempje.
+12bad4u
11 juli 2020 16:23
Gebruik dit prive ook en vind het een prima alternatief voor Teamviewer. Hiernaar geswitched omdat ik bij teamviewer na +/- 5min gekicked werdt omdat ze zakelijk gebruik vermoeden.
+1E-miel
11 juli 2020 17:16
Jaren teamviewer gebruikt. Nu een jaartje anydesk. UI vind ik een stuk prettiger en voor mijn gevoel werkt het ook iets sneller.
+1Emielvb
11 juli 2020 17:42
6 jaars licentie is dacht ik al tijd niet meer beschikbaar.

Hier ook overgestapt van (betaalde) teamviewer naar (betaalde) anydesk.
Teamviewer werd steeds duurder en echte verbeteringen heb ik sinds versie 10 niet meer gezien.

Pluspunten van anydesk (tov teamviewer):
je kunt met een oudere versie een nieuwere overnemen.
je kunt anydesk twee keer starten
anydesk is veel beter als je een terminal server wil overnemen.
(teamviewer geeft elke gebruiker een aparte id, anydesk kun je windows login naam gebruiken om juiste sessie in te breken om je klant te helpen)

laden van adresbook is trager in anydesk, moet deze versie 6 nog testen misschien dat dit probleem is opgelost.
+1p0linskie
11 juli 2020 18:25
Momenteel gebruik ik met volle tevredenheid screenconnect van connect wise. Dat kost ongeveer 40% van wat TV kost en heeft meer functies. Zal deze ook eens onderzoeken.
+1Htbaa
11 juli 2020 18:25
Fijn programma, maar ik heb soms wel dat verbinden gewoon niet lukt terwijl Teamviewer op hetzelfde systeem geen problemen heeft.
+1da_PSI
11 juli 2020 22:43
Ik heb een hele tijd teamviewer gebruikt, daarna Anydesk gebruikt voor bijna een jaar. Maar toch terug gegaan naar Teamviewer, lijkt toch gewoon beter te werken.

- Soms heb ik last van een zwart scherm met Anydesk. Ik gebruikt dan teamviewer om in te loggen en daarna inloggen via Anydesk....
- LAN verbindingen, via teamviewer werkt dat prima. Anydesk niet.
- Versturen van bestanden gaat naar mijn mening langzamer

Voor de prijs, ik gebruikt het prive en zakelijk... Ik betaal 9 euro per maand voor teamviwer :*)
Dit omdat ik een oudere versie van teamviewer gebruikte (v10). Deze had "name your price"..., 9 euro was geaccepteerd, en ben er zeer tevreden mee. (deze prijs is voor 2 jaar). Na 2 jaar, krijg je 40% korting op de volgende 2 jaar.
+1pbk
12 juli 2020 08:32
Voor het op 'even een probleem op afstand verhelpen' bij Windows computers gebruik ik tegenwoordig vaak het ingebouwde Quick assist. Ik wist heel lang niet dat het in Windows zat en gebruikte Teamviewer, maar voor de meeste situaties voldoet dit prima.

Voordeel is ook dat je bij wat minder vaardige gebruikers direct aan de slag kan en niet eerst moet uitleggen hoe Teamviewer moet worden geïnstalleerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pbk op 12 juli 2020 08:33]

0mrooie
@pbk12 juli 2020 08:46
Nog nooit meegemaakt dat het installeren van Teamviewer Quicksupport lastig was voor minder ervaren gebruikers 8)7
0pbk
@mrooie12 juli 2020 12:55
Ik heb het hier over gebruikers waarbij je moet uitleggen waar de startknop in Windows zit 😉
Dan is het fijn als er iets al ingebakken in Windows zit.
0hotabibber
11 juli 2020 17:04
Geef mij maar het gratis programma:

Ultra viewer

https://ultraviewer.net/en/

Hier te downloaden.
+1Jazco2nd
@hotabibber11 juli 2020 17:10
Windows only en net als AnyDesk is er een gratis en ook een betaalde versie. Waarom raad je dit aan boven AnyDesk? Wat zijn de voordelen?
+1GeroldM
@Jazco2nd12 juli 2020 00:11
Qua gemak (voor de normale gebruiker) is er weinig beter dan AnyDesk.

Heb een tiental alternatieven geprobeert, omdat AnyDesk, de gratis variant, steken laat vallen in het beschikbaar houden van verbindingen. Zeker hier in Zuid-Amerika is dat het geval.

Echter, AnyDesk heeft een boel functionaliteit in de gratis variant. daar kon geen enkele van de alternatieven aan tippen. Installatie en configuratie van de alternatieven is soms zelfs rampzalig te noemen in vergelijking met AnyDesk.

Wat AnyDesk echter wel toelaat is het opzetten van TCP tunnels (incl. reverse tunnels) en doet dit op zeer simpele wijze. Dat heb ik niet teruggezien in de alternatieven.

Bovenstaande laat het lijken dat ik een AnyDesk fanboy ben. Dat is niet het geval, echter de alternatieven neigen van absoluut waardeloos naar nauwelijks bruikbaar.
+1Jazco2nd
@GeroldM12 juli 2020 00:14
Heb je ook NoMachine geprobeerd? Ik gebruik het scherm te delen van mijn (Ubuntu based) server/workstation, zodat ik op de laptop op de bank kan werken alsof ik achter de server zit. Binnen LAN dus. Maar het kan ook over internet gebruikt worden.

Over internet gebruik ik altijd AnyDesk voor remote hulp.
+1GeroldM
@Jazco2nd12 juli 2020 06:20
Jawel, NoMachine was inderdaad 1 van de alternatieven die ik heb uitgeprobeerd. Was een van de alternatieven die me het minst beviel. Heb het niet over een LAN geprobeerd, maar remote via internet was een drama.

Nu was ik er zelf nog wel uitgekomen om dat aan het werken te krijgen, maar de andere personen die ook van hetzelfde remote netwerk gebruik moeten maken, daar heb ik een harder hoofd in. En zou zeker vaker en langer worden lastiggevallen met support vragen/oplossingen dan nu het geval is met AnyDesk.

Het zijn nu vooral meldingen van onderbrekingen en traagheid. Valt ook allemaal niet aan AnyDesk te wijten. De enige ISP die levert op de locatie waar het netwerk zich bevind, die heeft ook de neiging om in de laatste meters er een potje van te maken.

Maar ja, het is enigzins afgelegen in een vrij nieuwe wijk (of barrio, zoals dat hier heet). Dus is er niet veel anders mogelijk dan te roeien met de riemen die we hebben.
+1Carlos0_0
@Jazco2nd11 juli 2020 17:36
Nou zal in meeste gevallen Windows only prima zijn, maar inderdaad waarom deze dan perse.
Ik heb Anydesk al heel lang niet meer gebruikt, aan begin wel eens toen vond ik het nog niks.

Ik moet ook zegen ik help heel weinig remote mensen, of überhaupt nog mensen met hun pc.
Ze komen altijd als je geen zin heb met problemen enzo, maar de volgende keer als familie support nodig heb pak ik Anydesk. Zie dat het er al een stukje beter uit ziet dan aantal jaar terug.
+1hotabibber
@Jazco2nd11 juli 2020 19:34
Bij Anydesk liep bij mij regelmatig vast bij bepaalde handelingen.

Bij Teamviewer had ik dit niet, maar dat is veel te duur vind ik om te gebruiken.

Toen kwam ik via mijn hosting provider uit op Ultraviewer en daar totaal geen problemen mee. Ik hier alles mee doen wat ik nodig heb.

Is inderdaad alleen Windows only. Ik doe ook alleen Windows dus voor mij geen probleem.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

