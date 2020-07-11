Versie 6.0.5 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik kan op jaarbasis worden afgerekend, of meteen voor een periode van zes jaar wat het totale kostenplaatje lager maakt. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 6.0.5 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Made the Address Book open on startup again.

Fixed some DPI scaling issues.

Fixed minor layout issues

Fixed bug that caused the client to sometimes close immediately after starting.

Fixed a stack overflow in the settings.

Fixed a crash during download.

Fixed a crash in Wake-On-LAN. Other Changes Updated translations Changes in version 6.0.0 (Windows) New Features Updated the user interface.

AnyDesk now supports Perfect Forward Secrecy.

Added Two-Factor Authentication. When enabled, an additional dialog will be shown after authentication by password or token, asking for a time-based one-time password provided by a third device. This requires that device to run an app supporting TOTP.

Added Wake-On-LAN. When enabled, devices running AnyDesk that are currently in sleep mode can be woken up by other AnyDesk devices in the same local network.

Added support for Windows Group Policies. AnyDesk now checks the Windows Registry for settings provided via Group Policies. This can only be disabled in Custom Clients.

Unattended Access now allows the setup of multiple secondary passwords. Each of the passwords can be bound to different permissions. This feature requires the use of Windows Group Policies.

Session Recordings can now be started and stopped at any time.

The Printer now also supports printing local files on the remote side.

Monitors can now be switched using hotkeys. Use Ctrl + Alt + Shift + left/right to iterate monitors. Use Ctrl + Alt + Shift + numpad numbers to switch to a specific monitor.

The search now also takes Address Books into account.

The session monitor tabs now show where the keyboard focus is.

Allowed to drop address item selection by pressing 'Esc'.

Added a second default setting for Interactive Access. Immediately installing AnyDesk now allows to connect to that Desk directly from the beginning. It is no longer required to open a window or to explicitly change the corresponding setting.

Turned the link to set up a password into a tile to improve its visibility.

Added a tile allowing to go back to the Welcome Page.

Allowed to hide the sidebar on the left.

Allowed to hide the box 'Remote Desk'. Fixed Bugs Made the Printer work again on Windows 7.

Fixed a crash during accept with elevation.

Fixed a crash when closing a session via the main window's session tab.

Fixed a crash on Address Book entry creation in case no Address Book has been created.

Fixed key release on the remote side in case the controlling side lost focus.

Ctrl + mouse click sometimes did not work.

Ctrl + Pause was not transmitted.

Using the File Manager stopped keyboard input transmission.

The minimized D3D fullscreen mode did not stop keyboard input transmission.

The File Manager did not initially sort files and folders.

Added missing error message in File Manager for the case an upload is not possible due to missing access rights.

The main window of a Custom Client allowing only incoming sessions looked different when moving it to a monitor with different DPI settings.

The Whiteboard button in the toolbar was enabled even though Whiteboard permission was not given.

Adding an item to an Address Book worked only once.

The account was not locked after session end in case the accept window stayed open.

The button to Switch Sides was displayed on session start.

Discovery showed clients that actually did not exist.

A busy indicator was shown in the settings.

Settings requiring administrative rights were not locked directly after installation of AnyDesk.

The rename function for addresses allowed ,;

Address items in different sections in the main view could have been selected at the same time.

The EULA link was not clickable everywhere. Other Changes Reduced the number of UAC dialogs shown during installation of different components of AnyDesk.

Updated translations. Changes in version 4.3.0 (iOS) New Features Session recording

System information

Support for multi-touch events Fixed Bugs minor improvements and fixes Changes in version 5.5.3 (macOS) New Features: Thumbnail view mode has been added to Address Book

Option to disable automatic startup of AnyDesk has been added

Split Full Screen experience enabled for Connection Window and Address Book Fixed Bugs 'New Window' function now works for older macOS versions too

keyboard input from mobile devices improved

fixed visual glitches in main window

File Manager shows warning when Full Disk Access permission missed

Connection type icon displayed correctly

fixed bug when Unattended access password sometimes not accepted

fixed Installer bug which might lead to unexpected admin authorization requests Changes in version 5.5.2 (macOS) New Features Access Control List (whitelist for incoming connections)

Multiple session windows support Fixed bugs Improved Address Book

Fixed memory leaks

Fixed bug when new connection window might appear empty

Improved macOS privacy permissions handling

Fixed installation bug which leaded to unexpected AnyDesk ID and settings change

Fixed bugs in file transfer

Fixed crash when many sessions opened at the same time

Improved compatibility with 3rd party software Changes in version 5.5.1 (macOS) Fixed bugs Fixed a crash when user account picture is not set Changes in version 5.5.0 (Android) New Features New discovery protocol

Support for kiosk mode if whitelisted

Replaced overflow button on speed dial items with long-press action Fixed Bugs Improved stability

Minor improvements and fixes Changes in version 5.5.5 (Linux/BSD/Raspberry Pi) New Features: Significantly improved Discovery security.

Added a button to start/stop session recording on the fly Bugs Fixed: Fixed online states

Fixed a deadlock in the frontend Changes in version 5.5.0 (macOS) New Features Address Book new design

TCP Tunnels

System Information

Start/Stop recording during the active session

New About window design Fixed bugs Network Discovery security improved

Fixed remote restart issue

Accept window security improvement

Fixed Password change UI for unattended access

Fixed Proxy configuration settings UI

Mouse scroll sensitivity adjusted

Optimised power usage for mac laptops