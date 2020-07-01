Versie 0.112 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

And another three weeks passed! Home Assistant Core 0.112!

At this point, I almost feel like “Making things easier” as the motto for our current development is replaced by: Making things faster!

The last couple of releases, tons of performance improvements where made, most notably the frontend starting sooner in the previous 0.111 release.

This release is no exception, bringing absolutely game-changing performance improvements to the logbook and history panels. Honestly, I avoided using the logbook in the past because of the slowness it had.

Personally, I feel like Home Assistant is growing up. Slowly things become more reliable, faster, easier to use, slick, more fine-grained? I might be biased a bit… What do you think? What is your favorite improvement that was made lately?

Enjoy the release!

../Frenck

Let’s start with an important notice for upgrading to Home Assistant Core 0.112.

This release has changes to the database format of Home Assistant. On upgrade, it will be migrated to the new format.

Depending on the size of your database and the performance of the hardware you run Home Assistant on, this migration process could add additional time to the first time starting after the upgrade. For most of us, this adds just a couple of minutes, but if you have an enormous database (for example, 30+ GiB), it might take an hour or maybe even two.

So, don’t panic if Home Assistant doesn’t come up immediately.

The reason for the above-mentioned database change can be found in the Logbook & History. Thanks to @bdraco, who has been improving this part of Home Assistant the past weeks.

As a result of his effort, the History & Logbook are now lightning fast. ⚡️

Not a tiny bit faster, but a whole new experience compared to how it used to be. Fantastic work there @bdraco!

So, @bramkragten stepped on the Logbook & History train and made the logbook and history panels a lot more flexible.

You no longer have to choose between a fixed period to show, but can define the period you want to see data for yourself.

Select a start and end date and time window and it will show just that data.

By default it no longer shows a full day of data, but just a couple of hours so it is even quicker to load. As most of the time, one would look at recent events anyways.

Talking about the logbook, you can now also see who made a change in the logbook! No more discussion about who changed the temperature!

Are you writing your automations in YAML? You might appreciate this one:

A single condition rule can now test if multiple entities match the condition. Furthermore, states and zones now also accept a list in a condition. That helps testing if the entity matches any of the ones listed.

Some integrations, like ZHA, Z-Wave and MQTT have their own panels or dev tools. For things like pairing devices or publishing MQTT messages.

These used to be on the configuration page or development tools, which was weird because the integration settings would be on the integrations page. ZHA also had a lot of device settings in its own panel, resulting in a lot of duplicate functionality spread across the Home Assistant interface.

These panels and tools are now moved to the integrations pages, directly within the integration that provides those. You can find them on the card of the integration at the Configure button.

The device-specific settings are now available on the device page, so we now have 1 place to go for information and settings for devices.

In the process, we also cleaned some things ups, like adding a device in ZHA. If you change the name of the device while adding it, the entities and entity IDs are named accordingly.

More moving this release, the logs and information pages used to be in the development tools panel, but they didn’t really belong there. They aren’t really tools for developing, they provide information on your set up.

We moved them to the configuration page where they are joined with server management and the general configuration.

An improvement in the battery of your device and your data cap are going to like:

When the Home Assistant UI is not visible for longer than 5 minutes, it disconnects from your Home Assistant server. This means you no longer get data or camera streams and your device can optimize resource and power consumption.

Of course, when showing the browser (or browser tab) again, it will automatically reconnect.

Automations, scenes and scripts in the configuration panel are no longer hidden when they have the hidden attribute. This was erroneously added in the past and has now been undone.

Talking about the old hidden attributes. They have been slowly deprecated over time, as they originate from the previous Home Assistant UI. As of this release, this attribute has been completely removed from the system.

@balloob has shaved of a couple of seconds from the Home Assistant startup again.

Entities that originate from MQTT will now become “unavailable” when the integration is not connected to the MQTT broker. Thanks @elupus!

If you have a Xiaomi vacuum cleaner, @jthure added a service to send it to specific places using a new goto service.

The Smappee integration has been fully rewritten, by @bsmappee themselves!

Auto discovery has been added to the NUT integration. Please note that some NAS devices might be discovered as they support adding an external battery.

The following integrations are now available via the Home Assistant UI: