Software-update: WinRAR 5.91

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft de finalrelease van versie 5.91 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In versie 5.91 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes:
  • Dialogs are centered inside of WinRAR window similarly to WinRAR 5.80 and not inside of entire screen as in WinRAR 5.90.
  • When editing an archived file with external software, extra measures are taken to reduce the probability of interfering with editor and opening its temporary files while editor still may need them.
  • "Version to extract" field in archive properties opened from Windows Explorer context menu provides the additional information about ZIP compression and encryption algorithms, such as LZMA or AES. This information was already available in WinRAR "Info" command, but missed in archive information accessible from Windows Explorer.
  • "MS DOS" and "Unix" host OS types are recognized and included for LZH archives in "Info" command. Previously the host OS field was always "Unknown" for LZH archive format.
  • Files created by external editor and matching "Settings/Viewer/ Ignore modifications for" masks are never added to archive. Previously WinRAR still added them if some file not matching these masks was also created or modified.
Bugs fixed:
  • Empty file names were displayed inside of some Unix LZH archives;
  • WinRAR could not process more than 999 7z volumes in a single set;
  • If user cancelled the user account control prompt after changing "Integrate WinRAR into shell" option, a new state of this option was displayed in "Settings" dialog, even though the actual state of shell integration was not modified;
  • The main window size could be too small on the first run after clean install with no previous WinRAR version present;
  • WinRAR could stop responding after editing an archived file with external software in Windows 10 version 2004.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 5.91 (32bit)
*WinRAR 5.91 (64bit)
*RAR 5.91 voor Linux (32bit)
*RAR 5.91 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 5.91 voor FreeBSD
*RAR 5.91 voor macOS
*RAR voor Android

Versienummer 5.91
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Bestandsgroottes 542,00kB - 3,10MB
Licentietype Shareware

Reacties (23)

-Moderatie-faq
-123023+113+21+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
0Duim
29 juni 2020 14:57
Ben ik de enige die zich ergert aan tools welke je rechtsklik menuutjes bevuilen? Plus welke functionaliteit krijg ik extra t.o.v. de ingebouwde windows zip?
+2SCS2
@Duim29 juni 2020 20:56
Winrar is juist supernetjes met dit soort dingen !:
Open Winrar , Options , Settings , links tab Intergration
Bij Shell Intergration kun je het uitzetten of selecteren wat je wilt.

Voortaan niet meer overal ja opdrukken, dan had je het (geloof ik) ook bij de installatie al uit kunnen zetten }>


In het algemeen met rechtklik dingen:
Open CCleaner , Tools , Startup , tab Context Menu
Kun je uitleven met de rest .. ;)
0Duim
@SCS229 juni 2020 23:30
Ik weet het, is gewoon luiheid. Toch: gevoelsmatig krijg ik erg weinig extra door het te installeren. Stel ik zet die context dingen uit. Dan kan ik rar bestanden openen ("... joepie", had die persoon er niet een zipje van kunnen maken? ) .
0Henri Brands
@Duim30 juni 2020 12:51
Tja, dat is maar net wat je gewend bent natuurlijk.

Ik ben inmiddels jubilaris: ik gebruik RAR al 25 jaar en ben er nog steeds blij mee: het doet wat ik wil dat het doet en ik kan via het contextmenu heel makkelijk een RAR file maken in de map die ik heb ingesteld. Zodoende heb ik al mijn te back-ups dingen bij elkaar en kan met Filesync synchroniseren met de Back-up op NAS en externe HD.
Gelukkig is er nooit veel essentieels veranderd aan lay-out en GUI zodat ik er al jaren blindelings mee kan werken. Dat kun je bepaald niet zeggen van alle software. :)
+1Tyrian
@Duim29 juni 2020 15:04
Vast niet. Maar voor een archiver vind ik het handig als je snel een map kan laten comprimeren met het contextmenu. En tijdens de installatie kun je gewoon kiezen of je wel of geen explorer contextmenu functionaliteit wilt.

Extra functionaliteit van WinRAR is onder andere de ondersteuning voor meer archieven zoals .rar en .7z, meer instellingen over compressieniveau, splitting, reparatiebestanden enz.
+1Duim
@Tyrian29 juni 2020 23:32
Ja maar wacht even, dat kan ook met je standaard rechtsklik : "kopieren naar > zip map " klaar.

.rar en .7z ...voegen die echt iets toe?
+1PommeFritz
@Duim29 juni 2020 23:46
ja, .zip is een antiek formaat met weinig features die rar en 7z wel bieden zoals sneller, betere compressie en splitsen van archieven. Nogmaals; lees eens wat info over deze compressieformaten dan kun je de rest van de voordelen ook gelijk bekijken.
+1Stromboli
@Duim30 juni 2020 09:18
.rar en .7z ...voegen die echt iets toe?
Nou en of. Allerlei voordelen, maar mijns inziens de belangrijkste twee:

1. Fatsoenlijke encryptie. 7z en Rar ondersteunen beide AES encryptie, Zip alleen vanaf een latere versie die in heel veel clients niet ondersteund wordt (bijvoorbeeld in Windows niet). De normale encryptie in Zip is het inferieure "ZipCrypto" algoritme dat geen echte veiligheid biedt.
Daaraan verwant: in elk geval in 7z kun je behalve de data, ook de bestandsnamen mee encrypten. Weet niet of dat voor Rar ook geldt.

2. Kunnen splitsen van archieven in meer delen. Dus bijvoorbeeld in plaats van één archief van 5 GB, tien stuks van 500 MB.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Stromboli op 30 juni 2020 09:19]

0BlueInk

@Stromboli2 juli 2020 16:26
* bestandsnamen versleutelen in WinRAR was al mogelijk in versie 3.00. De releasedatum is 2002 meen ik te weten?
* WinRAR heeft een set voorgeprogrammeerde splitsingsmogelijkheden aan boord + de mogelijkheid om eigen grootte op te geven. Was al mogelijk onder de DOS-versie.
+1PommeFritz
@Duim29 juni 2020 15:03
De voordelen van WinRar (of voor mijn part, andere compressie tools zoals peazip of 7zip) t.o.v. standaard windows zip zijn legio en te vinden op de respectievelijke web sites. Belangrijkste zijn betere compressie, sneller en ondersteuning voor meerdere formaten.

En nee, ik stoor me ook aan contextmenu vervuiling, maar ik meen dat bij winrar de opties samengepropt kunnen worden onder 1 submenu item. Dus dan valt het weer een beetje mee
+1mrmrmr
@PommeFritz29 juni 2020 18:19
Belangrijk verschil is dat Windows niet kan omgaan met AES versleutelde ZIP files. Het is een misser dat Windows alleen de oude zwakke ZIP versleuteling ondersteund.
0Duim
@PommeFritz29 juni 2020 23:35
betere compressie. Die extra compressie toch niet echt een groot ding? De grotere bestanden gaan toch niet via de mail, maar via wetransfer of je dropbox .

Maar je hebt gelijk: ik heb de optie die context dingen weg te laten.
+1_Thanatos_
@Duim29 juni 2020 15:12
Je zult WinRAR (of zoals gezegd 7-zip) es moeten uitproberen. Vooral bij compressen kom je er direct achter wat een extra opties je krijgt.

En speciaal voor jou, (bij 7-zip sowieso) je kunt de extra contextmenu-items ook uitzetten. Maar serieus, meestal zijn ze juist alleen maar handig.
+1bluewalk
@Duim29 juni 2020 15:15
Of niet next-next-finish zonder te lezen :) Je kan deze tijdens en zelfs na installatie uitschakelen of ordenen onder een submenu.

https://www.intowindows.c...-items-from-context-menu/
+1FricoRico
@Duim29 juni 2020 15:34
Bij WinRAR en 7-Zip kun je beide instellen of je 'Context menu' wil laten bevuilen of niet. Je kan zelfs kiezen of je daar icoon'tjes bij wil.

Dus nee je bent zeker niet de enige, maar gelukkig kun je bij deze programma's wel kiezen wat je daarmee wilt. In tegenstelling tot veel andere software.
0Wolfos
@Duim29 juni 2020 15:00
Het openen van de proprietaire .rar bestanden, die helaas nog gebruikt worden. Gelukkig bestaat er ook nog het gratis 7zip.
+1PommeFritz
@Wolfos29 juni 2020 16:57
On iets te nuanceren: je kunt rar bestanden ook met sommige freeware / open source tools uitpakken. Het maken ervan echter is voorbehouden aan de commerciele software tools van rarlabs (winrar, command line rar).
0Mr.Nobody
@Duim29 juni 2020 18:22
Je kunt dat gewoon uitzetten, het wordt gevraagd bij de 1e keer opstarten.

Verder kun je veel meer formaten openen.
Ook heb je meer functionaliteit.
0Duim
@Mr.Nobody29 juni 2020 23:32
true...ik beken; is pure luiheid. Even vinkje uitzetten klaar.
+1Sonic
29 juni 2020 15:00
1. Dat kun je simpel uitzetten tijdens de installatie
2. Naast .zip heb je ook .rar en nog veel meer extra extensies die je met standaard Windows niet kunt uitpakken.

@ Reactie op @Duim :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sonic op 29 juni 2020 15:00]

0Phoenix_2001
29 juni 2020 16:02
Het valt mij op dat er geen "Dutch" version. Jammer.

edit: was te snel met reageren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Phoenix_2001 op 29 juni 2020 16:55]

0Z-Dragon
29 juni 2020 16:15
Tijd om een licentie te kopen. ;) Just kidding... Even uitproberen nog. :+

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

