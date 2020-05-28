AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. De drivers worden alleen voor Windows 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020 editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 20.5.1 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor de mei 2020 uitgave van Windows 10 en AMD Link, en zijn er weer de nodige problemen verholpen.

Support For Windows May 2020 Update

AMD Link Brand new AMD Link Xinput Emulation driver (AMDXE), which will improve compatibility with current and future games. This gets installed the first time game streaming starts with AMD Link and will appear as a new Xbox 360 controller in Device Manager.

Fixed Issues Radeon Software may experience a crash or hang on Hybrid Graphics system configurations.

On a limited number of displays, launching a game may lead to an intermittent black screen that requires a system reboot to resolve.

Fixed an issue where AMD Link may experience random or intermittent disconnects.

When performing a task switch, Destiny 2 may experience an application hang or black screen.

Overwatch may experience an intermittent crash or black screen when joining a match.

Incorrect memory clocks may be reported in performance metrics overlay on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

Some Hybrid Graphics system configurations with Radeon RX 5500 series graphics products may experience a blue screen on driver installation.

High memory usage may be experienced when Instant Replay and Desktop Recording is enabled on a system and a display on the system has timed out or gone to sleep.

A TDR or black screen may occur when running the Vulkan test from Geekbench 5.

Hitching may be observed in League of Legends on some system configurations after performing a task switch.

Sniper Elite 4 may minimize when invoking Radeon Software’s overlay.

The standard profile in Radeon Software may become applied when the gaming profile is clicked on numerous times in quick succession.

Lighting corruption may be seen when moving your mouse in Grand Theft Auto 5 with Radeon Boost enabled.

Texture corruption may be seen in the bottom right corner of the screen when moving your mouse in Shadow of the Tomb Raider with Radeon Boost enabled.

Red Dead Redemption 2 may fail to launch in some Hybrid Graphics system configurations.

Memory Tuning may fail to apply on AMD Radeon VII graphics products.

“Unable to get requirements” error message may sometimes be displayed in the Upgrade Advisor tab.

GPU metrics may sometimes fail to load in the performance tab of Radeon Software.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Control may experience application hangs when launched with Radeon Anti-Lag enabled. Known Issues Radeon RX Vega Series and Radeon VII graphics products may experience performance drops when Performance Metrics Overlay is open while a game is running.

Some game titles may experience hitching when Instant Replay is enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Using Edge web browser to playback video content with a multi display system configuration may cause a system hang or crash after extended periods of use.

Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.

Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience a system crash or TDR when performing multiple task switches using Alt+Tab.

Desktop or In-game corruption may occur intermittently when HDR is enabled.

Some users may still experience black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay. AMD will continue to monitor and investigate reports of these issues closely.