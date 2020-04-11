Er is met versienummer 5.6 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.041 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 5.6 (total 38):
- Still more Media Foundation work.
- Improvements to Active Directory LDAP support.
- A few more modules converted to PE.
- Improvements to gdb proxy mode.
- 19420: Passmark 7.0 2d benchmark tests fails without native gdiplus
- 21466: Multiple applications need NtQueryVolumeInformationFile 'FileFsVolumeInformation' class support (AVG Free 8.x/9.x Antivirus Edition, MSYS2)
- 24784: Explorer++ displays disabled toolbar icons incorrectly
- 27324: Cossacks II (DotEmu version) refuses to start from its install directory (path too long?)
- 30810: Keygener Assistant 2.x: main window has incorrect size and contents are all black
- 31207: Monogram GraphStudio v0.3.x crashes when using Graph->Insert Filter
- 33290: Fullscreen games cause panning configurations to be generated on some NVidia proprietary drivers
- 34014: Star Wars KOTOR II: The Sith Lords: Movies/cutscenes do not play with opengl on
- 37029: Evernote 5.5.x - unable to capture webcam note
- 37043: Keyboard input broken in Roblox Player
- 37051: Roblox Studio embedded webpage does not load consistently or properly using built-in winhttp
- 38856: LEGO Lord of the Rings crashes randomly
- 41610: ChurchBoard: Trying to create a window(about 3 minutes). And the error takes off.
- 41740: Diablo 3's mouse sprite stops moving, but the mouse is still working.
- 42072: Dead Space (Steam) crashes on save with "divide by zero" error
- 42479: MYOB Accounting v18.5.x crashes on startup
- 43704: Contacam crashes
- 47083: MySQL 8.0.x community installer (.NET 4.5.x app) fails to configure mysql, needs support for WS_AF_INET6 in 'iphlpapi.GetExtendedTcpTable'
- 47109: WineVulkan ICD isn't registered in wineprefixes
- 47362: Media Feature Pack for W10N requires rtworkq.dll
- 47794: Rockstar Games Launcher installer button images do not display
- 47825: Webex Meetings crashes
- 48611: Cairo Shell v0.3.x (.NET 4.7 app) crashes due to missing 'HKCU\\Software\\Microsoft\\Windows NT\\CurrentVersion\\WinLogon\\Shell' registry sub-key
- 48623: Error authenticating to LDAP controller
- 48729: Binary Domain has misplaced text in configuration tool with builtin d3dx9_43
- 48766: Late Shift doesn't work properly
- 48778: Star Wars: The Old Republic crashes shortly after intro screen
- 48788: null pointer in wined3d_palette_set_entries with Diablo GOG
- 48798: RegCloseKey: Uninitialized read from get_language_sort
- 48806: Panzer Corps 2 needs msvcp140.dll.?_XLgamma@std@@YANN@Z
- 48816: The explorer doesn't support '/cd' option
- 48832: Magic The Gathering Online: client does not start due to long file names since 2020-03-25 update
- 48838: Wine fails to build wldap32 if LDAP is not installed
- 48844: Magical Scramble Demo 1.20P shows white boxes instead of pictures.
- 48846: msvcr90/tests/msvcr90.c: error: variadic functions must use the base AAPCS variant
- 48888: error: redefinition of typedef ‘_onexit_t’ [/dlls/d3dcompiler_33]
- 48897: Building fails with '/usr/bin/ld: cannot find -ldl'
- 48902: Warframe launcher fails to replace updated Launcher.exe the first time (works when Retry option pressed, as Launcher.exe deleted first time)