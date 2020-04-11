Er is met versienummer 5.6 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.041 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Still more Media Foundation work.

Improvements to Active Directory LDAP support.

A few more modules converted to PE.

Improvements to gdb proxy mode. Bugs fixed in 5.6 (total 38): 19420: Passmark 7.0 2d benchmark tests fails without native gdiplus

21466: Multiple applications need NtQueryVolumeInformationFile 'FileFsVolumeInformation' class support (AVG Free 8.x/9.x Antivirus Edition, MSYS2)

24784: Explorer++ displays disabled toolbar icons incorrectly

27324: Cossacks II (DotEmu version) refuses to start from its install directory (path too long?)

30810: Keygener Assistant 2.x: main window has incorrect size and contents are all black

31207: Monogram GraphStudio v0.3.x crashes when using Graph->Insert Filter

33290: Fullscreen games cause panning configurations to be generated on some NVidia proprietary drivers

34014: Star Wars KOTOR II: The Sith Lords: Movies/cutscenes do not play with opengl on

37029: Evernote 5.5.x - unable to capture webcam note

37043: Keyboard input broken in Roblox Player

37051: Roblox Studio embedded webpage does not load consistently or properly using built-in winhttp

38856: LEGO Lord of the Rings crashes randomly

41610: ChurchBoard: Trying to create a window(about 3 minutes). And the error takes off.

41740: Diablo 3's mouse sprite stops moving, but the mouse is still working.

42072: Dead Space (Steam) crashes on save with "divide by zero" error

42479: MYOB Accounting v18.5.x crashes on startup

43704: Contacam crashes

47083: MySQL 8.0.x community installer (.NET 4.5.x app) fails to configure mysql, needs support for WS_AF_INET6 in 'iphlpapi.GetExtendedTcpTable'

47109: WineVulkan ICD isn't registered in wineprefixes

47362: Media Feature Pack for W10N requires rtworkq.dll

47794: Rockstar Games Launcher installer button images do not display

47825: Webex Meetings crashes

48611: Cairo Shell v0.3.x (.NET 4.7 app) crashes due to missing 'HKCU\\Software\\Microsoft\\Windows NT\\CurrentVersion\\WinLogon\\Shell' registry sub-key

48623: Error authenticating to LDAP controller

48729: Binary Domain has misplaced text in configuration tool with builtin d3dx9_43

48766: Late Shift doesn't work properly

48778: Star Wars: The Old Republic crashes shortly after intro screen

48788: null pointer in wined3d_palette_set_entries with Diablo GOG

48798: RegCloseKey: Uninitialized read from get_language_sort

48806: Panzer Corps 2 needs msvcp140.dll.?_XLgamma@std@@YANN@Z

48816: The explorer doesn't support '/cd' option

48832: Magic The Gathering Online: client does not start due to long file names since 2020-03-25 update

48838: Wine fails to build wldap32 if LDAP is not installed

48844: Magical Scramble Demo 1.20P shows white boxes instead of pictures.

48846: msvcr90/tests/msvcr90.c: error: variadic functions must use the base AAPCS variant

48888: error: redefinition of typedef ‘_onexit_t’ [/dlls/d3dcompiler_33]

48897: Building fails with '/usr/bin/ld: cannot find -ldl'

48902: Warframe launcher fails to replace updated Launcher.exe the first time (works when Retry option pressed, as Launcher.exe deleted first time)