Microsoft heeft een derde update voor versie 16.5.0 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. Hieronder is te vinden welke verbeteringen Microsoft heeft doorgevoerd in deze versie:
Fixed In This Release of Visual Studio 2019 version 16.5.3:
- Fixes issue when entering wrong credentials while trying to connect to a remote Mac build host.
- Fixed an inability to open some types of files.
- Fixed an issue resulting in a failure to add an Apple Developer account with two-step authentication.
- Fixed a crash in watchOS applications when creating GC thread.
- Fixed regression that disallowed exponential floats of the form 1e5f.
- Fixed an issue preventing opening files that are opened in external applications such as Word or Excel.