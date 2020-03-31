Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en niet zo lang geleden is Microsoft ook begonnen met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar drie programma's in de verzameling, te weten FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide en PowerRename, meer staan er op stapel. De releasenotes voor deze versie kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Our mantra for the 0.16 was adding in new features along with a continual push for quality and stability. We are working toward getting a way to auto-update PowerToys and have a good plan for this. We want to proactively thank the community for quickly identifying a few bugs inside 0.15 and allowing us to quickly release 0.15.1 and 0.15.2.

For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.16 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.