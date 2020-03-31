Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie
sluiten

Onderzoek Tweakers

Om beter te begrijpen wat jij waardevol vindt aan Tweakers en andere online content of features, voeren we een onderzoek uit. Wil jij ons helpen door de bijbehorende vragenlijst in te vullen? Het invullen neemt ongeveer 15 minuten in beslag en onder alle deelnemers verloten we drie Tweakers-goodiebags.

Naar het onderzoek

Software-update: PowerToys 0.16.0

PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe versie van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en niet zo lang geleden is Microsoft ook begonnen met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10. Op dit moment zijn er nog maar drie programma's in de verzameling, te weten FancyZones, Windows key shortcut guide en PowerRename, meer staan er op stapel. De releasenotes voor deze versie kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Release v0.16.0

Our mantra for the 0.16 was adding in new features along with a continual push for quality and stability. We are working toward getting a way to auto-update PowerToys and have a good plan for this. We want to proactively thank the community for quickly identifying a few bugs inside 0.15 and allowing us to quickly release 0.15.1 and 0.15.2.

For the entire commit history, please look at the 0.16 release. Below are just a few of the bullet items from this release.

  • FancyZone improvements:
    • Multi-Monitor improvement: Zone flipping switching now works between monitors!
    • Simplified UX: Removed layout hot-swap and flashing due to multi-monitor lacking
  • New Utilities!
    • Markdown Preview pane extension
    • SVG Preview pane extension
    • Image Resizer Window Shell extension
    • Window Walker, an alt-tab alternative
  • Fixed over 100 issues!
  • Testing improvements
    • 54 UX Functional tests
    • 161 new Unit tests

Versienummer 0.16.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.16.0
Bestandsgrootte 8,20MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 31-03-2020 20:531

31-03-2020 • 20:53

1 Linkedin

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

Lees meer

PowerToys

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1rookie no. 1
31 maart 2020 21:01
Kijk, het wordt steeds beter! Onmisbaar op een breed beeldscherm (fancy zones) en ook de Windows-toets (vasthouden voor info) en sneltoetsen zijn super.

Dan nog helemaal tof dat eindelijk een basic image resizer terug is. Deze is wel helemaal hetzelfde als die van Brice Lambson wat wel weer bijzonder is.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True