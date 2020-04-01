Microsoft heeft een tweede update voor versie 16.5.0 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. Hieronder is te vinden welke verbeteringen Microsoft heeft doorgevoerd in deze versie:
Fixed In This Release of Visual Studio 2019 version 16.5.2:
- An error occurred while generating the SSH keys. Please check that the environment is properly configured. Details: cat: /Users/cc/Library/Caches/Xamarin/XMA/Keys/1984b83a-dde9-4031-919d-b1d1b8411d0d: No such file or directory
- InvalidOperationException while debugging Xamarin Forms app
- Frame note in module in Xamarin Forms Android
- Internal compiler error is fixed and analysis for WDK completes as usual.
- We fixed an issue in the new Find in Files experience where hidden files and auto-generated files were not searchable.
- Fixed issue with deployment of UWP apps to remote machines where deployment fails with message "DEP0600: Deployment failed. DkmException - Error in the application."
- Local static variable not initialized in inlined function of class imported from dll
- VS 2019 16.5.X: Multiple startup projects while Live Visual Tree was last opened in a debug session crashes
- Fixed issues where for the C++ formatting indentation of new lines with only ending parenthesis.
- Fixed a bug preventing some users from installing 16.5
- Fix an issue where Visual Studio can crash when the display configuration changes.
- Fixed an issue causing slow downs when opening solutions that are impacting the IntelliSense code and related operations.
- Fixed a crash with the debugger that users can run into when the target application being debugged raises an exception.
- Added support for Xcode 11.4.