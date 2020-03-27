Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Calibre 4.13.0

Calibre logo (75 pix)Versie 4.13 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 4.0 treffen we een geheel vernieuwde Content Server aan, is er een nieuwe e-bookviewer en is Qt WebKit vervangen door Qt WebEngine. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Edit book: When searching in normal mode, have spaces in the search expression match multiple spaces and line breaks in the text. Closes tickets: 1868847.
  • When running calibre-portable.exe popup a more useful error message if it is placed in a location with a too long path. Closes tickets: 1866739.
  • Edit book: Allow skipping confirmation dialog when marking non-first file as cover page
  • Add a shortcut [Ctrl+Alt+P] to switch to the previously opened library. Closes tickets: 1866742.
Bug fixes
  • Viewer: Fix searching in flow mode not scrolling to display the search results. Closes tickets: 1866519.
  • Viewer search: Fix jumping to next match sometimes selecting previous match if the searched for expression occurs with identical context in multiple places. Closes tickets: 1868633.
  • Viewer: Ensure there is no bleed between pages when using single page per screen.
  • Fix shift click not working reliably in the book list.
  • Fix edit open with applications not working from files browser in editor.
  • MOBI Input: Upshift non-animated GIF to PNG as it is a more widely supported format.
  • MOBI Input: Dont auto-convert images in PNG/GIF formats to JPEG.
  • MOBI Output: Improve conversion of PNG images with transparency to GIF.
  • Check Book: Do not fail if non-UTF-8 stylesheets are present in the book. Closes tickets: 1866701.
  • Viewer: Maximum font size for margin text should be the body font size not hardcoded to 12px.
  • PDF Output: Ignore glyph size mismatches when merging fonts for TTF. Closes tickets: 1866364.
New news sources
  • Istorias and Sardinia Post by tzium
Improved news sources
  • Forbes
  • LA Times
  • Glasgow Herald
  • Spectator Magazine
  • Newsweek

Versienummer 4.13.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Frisosal
27 maart 2020 13:45
Blijft een superhandige tool voor het toevoegen van epub bestanden aan je e-reader. Ik kan niet meer zonder!
