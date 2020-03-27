Versie 4.13 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 4.0 treffen we een geheel vernieuwde Content Server aan, is er een nieuwe e-bookviewer en is Qt WebKit vervangen door Qt WebEngine. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Edit book: When searching in normal mode, have spaces in the search expression match multiple spaces and line breaks in the text. Closes tickets: 1868847.

When running calibre-portable.exe popup a more useful error message if it is placed in a location with a too long path. Closes tickets: 1866739.

Edit book: Allow skipping confirmation dialog when marking non-first file as cover page

Add a shortcut [ Ctrl + Alt + P ] to switch to the previously opened library. Closes tickets: 1866742. Bug fixes Viewer: Fix searching in flow mode not scrolling to display the search results. Closes tickets: 1866519.

Viewer search: Fix jumping to next match sometimes selecting previous match if the searched for expression occurs with identical context in multiple places. Closes tickets: 1868633.

Viewer: Ensure there is no bleed between pages when using single page per screen.

Fix shift click not working reliably in the book list.

Fix edit open with applications not working from files browser in editor.

MOBI Input: Upshift non-animated GIF to PNG as it is a more widely supported format.

MOBI Input: Dont auto-convert images in PNG/GIF formats to JPEG.

MOBI Output: Improve conversion of PNG images with transparency to GIF.

Check Book: Do not fail if non-UTF-8 stylesheets are present in the book. Closes tickets: 1866701.

Viewer: Maximum font size for margin text should be the body font size not hardcoded to 12px.

PDF Output: Ignore glyph size mismatches when merging fonts for TTF. Closes tickets: 1866364. New news sources Istorias and Sardinia Post by tzium Improved news sources Forbes

LA Times

Glasgow Herald

Spectator Magazine

Newsweek