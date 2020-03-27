Versie 4.13 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en kaftafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels. In versie 4.0 treffen we een geheel vernieuwde Content Server aan, is er een nieuwe e-bookviewer en is Qt WebKit vervangen door Qt WebEngine. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features
Bug fixes
- Edit book: When searching in normal mode, have spaces in the search expression match multiple spaces and line breaks in the text. Closes tickets: 1868847.
- When running calibre-portable.exe popup a more useful error message if it is placed in a location with a too long path. Closes tickets: 1866739.
- Edit book: Allow skipping confirmation dialog when marking non-first file as cover page
- Add a shortcut [
Ctrl+
Alt+
P] to switch to the previously opened library. Closes tickets: 1866742.
New news sources
- Viewer: Fix searching in flow mode not scrolling to display the search results. Closes tickets: 1866519.
- Viewer search: Fix jumping to next match sometimes selecting previous match if the searched for expression occurs with identical context in multiple places. Closes tickets: 1868633.
- Viewer: Ensure there is no bleed between pages when using single page per screen.
- Fix shift click not working reliably in the book list.
- Fix edit open with applications not working from files browser in editor.
- MOBI Input: Upshift non-animated GIF to PNG as it is a more widely supported format.
- MOBI Input: Dont auto-convert images in PNG/GIF formats to JPEG.
- MOBI Output: Improve conversion of PNG images with transparency to GIF.
- Check Book: Do not fail if non-UTF-8 stylesheets are present in the book. Closes tickets: 1866701.
- Viewer: Maximum font size for margin text should be the body font size not hardcoded to 12px.
- PDF Output: Ignore glyph size mismatches when merging fonts for TTF. Closes tickets: 1866364.
Improved news sources
- Istorias and Sardinia Post by tzium
- Forbes
- LA Times
- Glasgow Herald
- Spectator Magazine
- Newsweek