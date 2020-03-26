Versie 4.2.9 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. De release notes voor versie 4.2.9 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Today we’re finally releasing Krita 4.2.9! It’s been one of the most complicated releases we’ve ever attempted. When we updated the version of Python that’s embedded in Krita, scripting broke on Windows. When Apple updated its notarization protocol, building broke on macOS. And then we updated to a newer version of some of the libraries we build Krita on, and that broke all kinds of things. And then we needed to figure out a new way of packaging Krita for the Windows Store, which unfortunately broke our nice icons…

Krita 4.2.9 however is really stable after all the testing it had during the beta period. And there are even some new features to enjoy!

Dmitry improved the brush outline: it no longer flickers when you hover over the canvas.

He also added “Airbrush” and “Airbrush Rate” to the Color Smudge brush, and a new Ratio setting, also for the Color Smudge brush, which allows making the shape of the brush flatter using the different sensors. Ramón Miranda has even made a video demonstrating these features

New contributor Saurabh Kumar added a “Split Layer into Selection Mask” feature:

As for the bugfixes… There are a lot of them, and this list isn’t even completely complete!