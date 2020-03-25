Microsoft heeft een update voor de nog maar kort geleden verschenen versie 16.5.0 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. Hieronder is te vinden welke verbeteringen Microsoft heeft doorgevoerd in deze versie:
Fixed In This Release of Visual Studio 2019 version 16.5.1:
- A bug is fixed in loop unroller which might lead to wrong condition codes being generated in the unrolled loop.
- Fixed a bug that caused ServiceHub.Host.CLR.x64 to stop working.
- Fixes issue in Chinese version of compiler errors C4533 and C2362 which resulted in incorrect order of string substitution for those languages.
- Improved stability of the Diagnostic Tools and Performance Profiler.
- Code generation problem causing crash with pure virtual destructor in const object
- Fixed a constant evaluation regression from 16.5 Preview 2
- Fixed an issue where MacOS couldn't be paired.
- Fixed an issue where the Diagnostic Tools while debugging and Performance Profiler fail to launch on XBox devices