Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 442.74 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer verbeteringen voor het spel DOOM Eternal en verhelpt een probleem in Red Dead Redemption 2. De complete release notes staan hieronder:
Game Ready for DOOM Eternal
The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for DOOM Eternal.
Fixed Issues in this Release
Windows 7 Open Issues
- [Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game shows a black screen after switching windows with [Alt+tab]. [200597531]
Windows 10 Open Issues
- [Doom Eternal]: Flickering occurs in the ShadowPlay on-screen settings when in-game VSync is OFF. [200593899]
- [Call of Duty - Warzone]: ShadowPlay and Screenshot capture does not work with Windows 7 (200593494)
- [World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth][DirectX 12]: The game crashes when switched from DirectX 11 to DirectX 12 mode. [200574934]
- [SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]
- [DOOM Eternal]: Error occurs in the game while capturing Super Resolution (AI Upres) Image with Ansel.[200597765]
- [Doom Eternal]: The game frame rate drops when using the Steam in-game FPS counter. [200593988] This issue also occurs with non-NVIDIA graphics hardware.
- [DOOM Eternal][HDR]: The game flickers when OS HDR is set to OFF and in-game HDR is set to ON.[2874172] To work around, enable “Play HDR games and apps” from the Windows HD Color Settings menu.
- [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Game may display white flashes when player approaches a wall. [2887940]
- [Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]