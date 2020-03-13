Versie 9.0.6 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om na te gaan wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release features important security updates to Firefox. This release updates Firefox to 68.6.0esr and NoScript to 11.0.15.

Note: We are aware of a bug that allows javascript execution on the Safest security level (in some situations). We are working on a fix for this. If you require that javascript is blocked, then you may completely disable it by:

Open about:config

Search for: javascript.enabled

If the "Value" column says "false", then javascript is already disabled.

If the "Value" column says "true", then either right-click and select "Toggle" such that it is now disabled or double-click on the row and it will be disabled.

The full changelog since Tor Browser 9.0.5 is:

Update Firefox to 68.6.0esr

Bump NoScript to 11.0.15 Bug 33430: Disable downloadable fonts on Safest security level

