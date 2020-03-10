Mozilla heeft versie 74 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 74 is onder meer het importeren van instellingen van Microsoft Edge verbeterd, is er een speciale container die moet voorkomen dat Facebook je volg en mogen addons alleen nog maar door gebruikers worden geïnstalleerd en niet meer door een externe applicatie. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.

