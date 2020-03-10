Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 74.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 74 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 74 is onder meer het importeren van instellingen van Microsoft Edge verbeterd, is er een speciale container die moet voorkomen dat Facebook je volg en mogen addons alleen nog maar door gebruikers worden geïnstalleerd en niet meer door een externe applicatie. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Your login management has improved with the ability to reverse alpha sort (Name Z-A) in Lockwise, which you can access under Logins and Passwords.
  • Firefox now makes importing your bookmarks and history from the new Microsoft Edge browser on Windows and Mac simple.
  • Add-ons installed by external applications can now be removed using the Add-ons Manager (about:addons). Going forward, only users can install add-ons; they cannot be installed by an application.
  • Facebook Container prevents Facebook from tracking you around the web - Facebook logins, likes, and comments are automatically blocked on non-Facebook sites. But when we need an exception, you can now create one by adding custom sites to the Facebook Container.
  • Firefox now provides better privacy for your web voice and video calls through support for mDNS ICE by cloaking your computer’s IP address with a random ID in certain WebRTC scenarios.
Fixed
  • Various security fixes.
  • We have fixed issues involving pinned tabs such as being lost. You should also no longer see them reorder themselves.
Changed
  • When a video is uploaded with a batch of photos on Instagram, the Picture-in-Picture toggle would sit atop of the “next” button. The toggle is now moved allowing you to flip through to the next image of the batch.
  • On Windows, Ctrl+I can now be used to open the Page Info window instead of opening the Bookmarks sidebar. Ctrl+B still opens the Bookmarks sidebar making keyboard shortcuts more useful for our users.
  • We have disabled TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 to improve your website connections. Sites that don't support TLS version 1.2 will now show an error page.
Developer

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 74.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 74.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

+1ApexAlpha
10 maart 2020 20:24
Containers in Firefox is een van de beste toevoegingen die er is. Standaard trackers volgen en elk tracking bedrijf zoals Facebook en Google in zijn eigen container.
0Timo002
@ApexAlpha10 maart 2020 20:36
Werken die containers nou via een plug-in?
+1Fenzo
10 maart 2020 20:31
Als ze nou ook nog een speciale (sandbox) container hadden gehouden voor de standaard NPAPI-plugins die nu massaal verloren zijn gegaan had ik Firefox graag gehouden. Nu heb ik daardoor moeten overstappen op Waterfox Classic die dat wel blijft ondersteunen en gelukkig de oude plugins heeft bewaard, zelf weer als plugin te installeren.
0Munchie
10 maart 2020 20:47
Enkel een default container voor Facebook? Google, Twitter etc mogen van mij ook standaard in de container.

Edit: Ik dacht dat de FB container standaard ingeschakeld zou worden, maar je moet hem zelf handmatig toevoegen zie ik. In dat geval, voeg dan Firefox Multi-Account Containers toe.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Munchie op 10 maart 2020 21:02]

0Jazco2nd
@Munchie10 maart 2020 20:49
Voor Google is een fork van de Facebook container gemaakt. Te installeren vis addons.
