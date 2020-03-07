De derde en laatste update voor Kdenlive versie 19.12 is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en MacOS. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensource projecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In versie 19.12 zien we onder meer flinke prestatieverbeteringen en een nieuwe audiomixer. Deze update brengt verder voornamelijk bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen.

The last minor release of the 19.12 series is out with bug fixes and usability improvements. Next month we mark the one year anniversary of the refactored code base so stay tuned for many nifty features coming like pitch shifting, tagging and rating of clips in the project bin and the much anticipated preview scaling of monitors bringing a huge performance boost.

