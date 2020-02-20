Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: VirtualBox 6.1.4

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de tweede update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.4 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:

  • Virtualization core: Fixed a rare issue with ICEBP instruction causing guru meditations on Intel hosts (6.1.0 regression; bug #19171)
  • Virtualization core: Fixed macOS Catalina guests failing to boot after upgrading to 10.15.2 onwards (bug #19188)
  • GUI: recent NLS integration and bug fixes for GUI and Qt translation tags
  • USB: Fix isochronous transfers to the VM for xHCI
  • Serial: Fix buffer handling, avoiding receiving stale data when the receive queue is flushed (bug #18671)
  • Serial: Improve host serial port passthrough handling on Windows host
  • VBoxManage: Restore old --clipboard option for modifyvm command
  • macOS host: Use hardened runtime and request the needed entitlements, meeting latest notarization rules which also required moving VirtualBoxVM executable
  • macOS host: Update osxfuse to v3.10.4
  • Windows host: Update Italian translation of installer
  • Windows host: Improve shared folder compatibility with POSIX append semantic (bug #19003)
  • Windows host: Restore the ability to run VMs through Hyper-V, at the expense of performance
  • Linux guest: Support Linux 5.5 (bug #19145)
  • Linux guest: Shared folder fix for loopback mounting of images
  • BIOS: Always report non-ATA disks as ready
  • BIOS: Report EFI support through DMI table (bug 19144)
  • VGA BIOS: Reduce stack space usage for INT 10h handlers

Versienummer 6.1.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Bestandsgrootte 108,00MB
Licentietype GPL

0Orion64
20 februari 2020 15:28
Was allang van Vmware af, maar bij de installatie van Linux Clear onder Virtualbox loopt het niet, alle how-to's gevolgd, stap voor stap, geen succes.
Vmware Player installeert Clear probleemloos.
Dus nu gebruik ik VirtualBox en Vmware maar naast elkaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Orion64 op 20 februari 2020 15:29]

0rjmno1
@Orion6420 februari 2020 15:47
Ik vond dat vmware heel veel systeem prestaties ondermijnd.
Ik denk dat virtualbox niet zo zwaar is en beter voor de algehele systeem prestaties die je overhoud als ie eenmaal draait.En volgens mij licht er ook aan wat je draait.Linux zal wel licht zijn en een windows versie ietjes zwaarder.
specs mijn pc:
medion i7 3770 16 gb ram 4gb nvidia.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rjmno1 op 20 februari 2020 15:48]

0Orion64
@rjmno120 februari 2020 15:54
Draai als host Win10 op een Quad Core Celeron, 8 GB ram, Interne GPU.
Net snappy genoeg nog voor Win10 en een guest of twee.
Performance is niet de issue, Clear draait niet als guest in VirtualBox en wel in Vmware player. Vmware geeft wel iets meer load, dat klopt. Maar Clear loopt erg soepeltjes in de VM.
