Oracle heeft de tweede update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.4 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: Virtualization core: Fixed a rare issue with ICEBP instruction causing guru meditations on Intel hosts (6.1.0 regression; bug #19171)

Virtualization core: Fixed macOS Catalina guests failing to boot after upgrading to 10.15.2 onwards (bug #19188)

GUI: recent NLS integration and bug fixes for GUI and Qt translation tags

USB: Fix isochronous transfers to the VM for xHCI

Serial: Fix buffer handling, avoiding receiving stale data when the receive queue is flushed (bug #18671)

Serial: Improve host serial port passthrough handling on Windows host

VBoxManage: Restore old --clipboard option for modifyvm command

macOS host: Use hardened runtime and request the needed entitlements, meeting latest notarization rules which also required moving VirtualBoxVM executable

macOS host: Update osxfuse to v3.10.4

Windows host: Update Italian translation of installer

Windows host: Improve shared folder compatibility with POSIX append semantic (bug #19003)

Windows host: Restore the ability to run VMs through Hyper-V, at the expense of performance

Linux guest: Support Linux 5.5 (bug #19145)

Linux guest: Shared folder fix for loopback mounting of images

BIOS: Always report non-ATA disks as ready

BIOS: Report EFI support through DMI table (bug 19144)

VGA BIOS: Reduce stack space usage for INT 10h handlers