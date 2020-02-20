Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Gom Player 2.3.50

GOM Player logo (75 pix) Gretech heeft een nieuwe versie van GOM Player uitgebracht. Deze gratis mediaspeler wordt door Gretech ontwikkeld en is geschikt voor Windows XP of hoger. GOM Player wordt geleverd met diverse populaire codecs, zodat deze niet apart in Windows hoeven te worden geïnstalleerd. Mocht er een bestand worden afgespeeld waarvoor de codec nog niet aanwezig is, dan kan deze via de codec finder automatisch worden opgezocht en toegevoegd. Verder is ondersteuning aanwezig voor het afspelen van incomplete bestanden en uiteraard ook voor ondertiteling. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Improvement of function
  • Added a shortcut key and Move player window feature (Shift + Alt +Arrow Keys)
  • Improved a preview of preferences message (Reflected the font and font size immediately)
VOC and bug fixes
  • Fixed the error that you were not able to turn on hardware acceleration.
  • Added a function of editing the playlist name.
  • Fixed the problem that loading screen didn't show in some environment.
  • Fixed the problem that you were not able to pause a video when clicking the taskbar icon to minimize your playback window.
  • Fixed the problem that the preferences window in default mode was not able to reflect DPI for each monitor
Versienummer 2.3.50
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Gretech
Download https://cdn.gomlab.com/gretech/player/GOMPLAYERGLOBALSETUP_NEW.EXE
Bestandsgrootte 26,43MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Gretech

