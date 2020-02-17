Er is met versienummer 5.2 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.911 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: More compatible codepage mapping tables.

Support for using the null display driver as a real driver.

Better UTF-8 support in the Resource and Message Compilers.

Fixes for using ucrtbase as C runtime. Bugs fixed in 5.2 (total 22): 14697: OllyDbg 2.x freezes sometimes during processing of debug events (debug events can block completion of queued user APCs)

18159: Lotus Approach (MDI app) has extra caption buttons and Control box

18933: Free PDF to Word Doc converter doesn't work, window empty/hangs on launch (appinstall)

34848: PDF-XChange Viewer 2.5.213 crashes when switching between document tabs

36059: Multiple Steam games fail to install DirectX runtime prerequisite, resulting in repeated install attempt on startup ('xinput1_3.dll' locked by client)

36521: Star Wars rebellion update 1.01 crashes on start (quoted process command line only created with special 'My Documents' folder)

43934: SumatraPDF 3.1.2 has very narrow buttons in its installer

45462: PDF X-Change Viewer (all versions) cannot click dialog box in menu

45481: Spintires: MudRunner crashes at launch

46619: Lineage 2 crashes (godworld.ru private server)

46735: Multiple applications need Direct3DShaderValidatorCreate9() implementation (The Sims 2 demo, Armed Assault)

47018: Multiple applications show transparent bitmap images on static controls with black background (comctl32 lacking support for painting 32-bit BMPv3 with alpha channel)

47718: x86_64-w64-mingw32-strip strip dlls make wine failed start

48122: Arturia MIDI Control Center crashes on unimplemented function ntoskrnl.exe.RtlIsNtDdiVersionAvailable

48392: Multiple applications crash on unimplemented function WS2_32.dll.WSCSetApplicationCategory (Verbum 8, Lineage 2's SmartGuard 3.0)

48408: mixthread monopolizes buffer_list_lock if WaitForSingleObject returns quickly, causing livelock and game freeze

48424: xl-r8r: Crashes right after splash screen (apparently because

vga.dll is missing)

48480: dlls/krnl386.exe16 - thunk.c argument logic incorrect for CallProcEx32W16

48489: .Net 4.7+ requires GpFontFamily to be referenced counted instead of cloning.

48541: Affinity Photo trial (1.7.2) crashes:Call from 0x7b00fa3d to unimplemented function mscms.dll.WcsGetDefaultColorProfileSize

48561: Cadence Allegro Professional 16.6 crashes at startup

48571: Firefox 72.0.* crashes on every tab (unless dwrite is disabled)