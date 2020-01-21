Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder OPNsense 19.7.9 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

As 20.1 nears we will be making adjustments to the scope of the release with an announcement following shortly.

For now, this update brings you a GeoIP database configuration page for aliases which is now required due to upstream database policy changes and a number of prominent third-party software updates we are happy to see included.

system: use 825 days as the default maximum certificate lifetime

system: hide leaking hostname on SSH password auth (contributed by sooslaca)

system: remove unused "lifetime" parameter from user manager page

firewall: new GeoIP settings page to allow continued use of upstream database[1]

firewall: log when alias couldn't resolve a hostname

firewall: translate pfInfo page tabs (contributed by Smart-Soft)

firmware: add mirror MARWAN (Moroccan Academic & Research Wide Area Network)

dhcp: replace killbyname() usage which should not have killed both services

dhcp: auto-replace windows DUID dashes (contributed by Team Rebellion)

mvc: PSR12 code style updates

plugins: os-acme-client 1.29[2]

plugins: os-bind 1.12[3]

plugins: os-dyndns must use dyndns_failover_interface() to translate gateway group

plugins: os-frr 1.14[4]

plugins: os-maltrail 1.3[5]

plugins: os-nginx 1.17[6]

plugins: os-nut fixes validation and snmp-ups selection (contributed by Michael Muenz)

plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.24 (contributed by Team Rebellion)

plugins: os-zabbix4-proxy 1.1[7]

ports: openssh 8.1p1[8]

ports: openssl 1.0.2u[9]

ports: php 7.2.26[10]

ports: phpseclib 2.0.23[11]

ports: python 3.7.6[12]

ports: strongswan 5.8.2[13]

ports: sudo 1.8.30[14]

ports: unbound 1.9.6[15]

Stay safe,

Your OPNsense team