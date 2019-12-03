Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 71.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 71 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de dertiende versie gebaseerd op Firefox Quantum. In versie 71 is onder meer Lockwise, waarmee de digitale identiteit en wachtwoorden kunnen worden beheerd, verbeterd en geeft de Enhanced Tracking Protection betere informatie over wanneer het actie onderneemt. Verder kunnen video's nu ook onder Windows in een apart scherm worden weergeven en is er ingebakken ondersteuning voor mp3. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Improvements to Lockwise, our integrated password manager:
    • Firefox now recognizes subdomains and will autofill domain logins from Lockwise
    • Integrated breach alerts from Firefox Monitor are now available to users with screen readers
  • More information about Enhanced Tracking Protection in action:
    • Notifications when Firefox blocks cryptominers
    • A running tally of blocked trackers in the protection panel accessed by clicking the address bar shield
  • Picture-in-picture video comes to Firefox for Windows: Select the blue icon from the right edge of a video to pop open a floating window so you can keep watching while working in other tabs. Learn how the feature works.
  • Native MP3 decoding on Windows, Linux, and macOS
Fixed Changed Enterprise
  • New kiosk mode functionality, which allows maximum screen space for customer-facing displays
Developer
  • Added support for developers, including:
    • DevTools’ Network panel can now inspect WebSocket messages and automatically formats a variety of framework formats
    • Console’s new multi-line editor mode provides an IDE-like experience that makes it convenient to iterate on longer code snippets
    • The Network panel’s new resource blocking can simulate the impact of tracking protection, security, service outages, and bad connectivity for more robust testing
    • More features and improvements can be found every release in DevTools’ “What’s New” panel in en-US
  • New videos every week on the Mozilla Developer YouTube channel
  • Improvements to the website certificate viewer, with more features and more detailed information
  • Improvements to the extensions downloads API for handling download failures
  • Extension popup windows now include the extension name instead of its moz-extension:// url when using the windows.create API
  • Extension-registered devtools panels now interact better with screen readers

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 71.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 71.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 71.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 71.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 71.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 71.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 71.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 71.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 71.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 71.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 71.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 71.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 71.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 71.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 71.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 71.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

03-12-2019 • 16:37

03-12-2019 • 16:37

11 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Reacties (11)

+2sfranken
@Visgek823 december 2019 17:19
Niet iedereen draait Windows
Reageer
+2GuntherDW
@Visgek823 december 2019 17:25
Wat denk je van mensen die geen windows draaien?
Of heb je graag dat we een regelrechte browsermonopolie hebben? Bijna elke browser welke indertijd een eigen engine had is tegenwoordig chromium met hun eigen jasje.
Als je niet kan inzien dat dit enorm slecht is voor het web heb je geloof ik het hele IE6 tijdperk gemist.

Daar hadden we jarenlang last van een browser die "vastzat" maar toch met hun eigen standaarden proberen te pushen, terwijl het de "echte" standaarden gewoon resoluut pover implementte. Wat voor grote verschillen in rendering zorgde en kopzorgen voor webdevvers.

Njagoed, nudat Chrome ondertussen die plek bijna heeft overgenomen zie je net hetzelfde gebeuren. Google dat in al hun services waaronder youtube bijvoorbeeld ervoor zorgde dat firefox traag werkte omdat ze bepaalde compleet outdated of eigen interpretaties van libraries gebruikte. Welke natuurlijk wel goed met Chrome werkten dus "who cares", right?

Alsook de hopen OSX, Linux en BSD users, welke (ook) geen chrome willen draaien voor welke reden dan ook.

Ach, genoeg tijd verspild aan een reply voor zoiets... :+
Reageer
+1Carlos0_0
@Visgek823 december 2019 17:45
Eeuw nee dankjewel

1: Niet iedereen draait windows, of misschien 2 verschillende OS door elkaar( En wil tabbladen/favorieten syncen).
2: Ik zelf wil niks met Chrome of google te maken hebben, helemaal lukt niet maar als niet kan dan doe ik dat.
Firefox werkt meer dan prima vind ik.
Reageer
+1killercow
@Visgek823 december 2019 17:21
Iedereen die niet weer in de zelfde bende terecht wil komen als de vorige keer dan 1 browser 90% van de markt had. Weet je nog, IE6? 10 jaar geen voortgang omdat het toch niet uitmaakte?
Of zoals nu op iOs devices, alles via een 5 jaar oude webkit engine omdat ze toch de enige browser-engine zijn die toegestaan is?
Reageer
+1killercow
@Visgek823 december 2019 17:41
Als ze de zelfde engine draaien ben je nog steeds een monopolie aan het creëren en als gebruiker aan het ondersteunen.
Sinds Edge dus op de chrome engine werkt is het speelveld minder divers en dus minder concurrerend geworden.
Reageer
+1bartje
3 december 2019 16:51
deze
"Firefox now recognizes subdomains and will autofill domain logins from Lockwise" vond ik zelf heel erg vervelend.
het huidige subdomein staat niet bovenaan, tenminste in de nightly niet. Dit is lastig als je verschillende wachtwoorden hebt voor eenzelfde domein.
Reageer
0soulieke
3 december 2019 17:29
Ooit krijg ik terug een firefox versie dat normale audio volumes heeft , als ik mumble,discord,.. automatschie laat dempen , dan afhankelijk van versie nummer :

1) 1 van de 20 miljoen firefox audio volumes gaat naar beneden en niet terug naar boven
2) gebeurd helemaal niets
3) een willekeurig aantal firefox audio volumes gaan naar beneden

Ook afhankelijk van versie de volume mixer en de volumes in de widows 10 settings komen niet overeen

PS firefox is voor mij het enige programma dat dit doet.
Reageer


