Mozilla heeft versie 71 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de dertiende versie gebaseerd op Firefox Quantum. In versie 71 is onder meer Lockwise, waarmee de digitale identiteit en wachtwoorden kunnen worden beheerd, verbeterd en geeft de Enhanced Tracking Protection betere informatie over wanneer het actie onderneemt. Verder kunnen video's nu ook onder Windows in een apart scherm worden weergeven en is er ingebakken ondersteuning voor mp3. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

