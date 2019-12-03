Mozilla heeft versie 71 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de dertiende versie gebaseerd op Firefox Quantum. In versie 71 is onder meer Lockwise, waarmee de digitale identiteit en wachtwoorden kunnen worden beheerd, verbeterd en geeft de Enhanced Tracking Protection betere informatie over wanneer het actie onderneemt. Verder kunnen video's nu ook onder Windows in een apart scherm worden weergeven en is er ingebakken ondersteuning voor mp3. De complete changelog kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New
Fixed
- Improvements to Lockwise, our integrated password manager:
- Firefox now recognizes subdomains and will autofill domain logins from Lockwise
- Integrated breach alerts from Firefox Monitor are now available to users with screen readers
- More information about Enhanced Tracking Protection in action:
- Notifications when Firefox blocks cryptominers
- A running tally of blocked trackers in the protection panel accessed by clicking the address bar shield
- Picture-in-picture video comes to Firefox for Windows: Select the blue icon from the right edge of a video to pop open a floating window so you can keep watching while working in other tabs. Learn how the feature works.
- Native MP3 decoding on Windows, Linux, and macOS
Changed
- Various security fixes.
Enterprise
- Configuration page (about:config) reimplemented in HTML
- Firefox will now ship with Catalan (Valencian) (ca-valencia), Tagalog (tl), and Triqui (trs)
Developer
- New kiosk mode functionality, which allows maximum screen space for customer-facing displays
- Added support for developers, including:
- DevTools’ Network panel can now inspect WebSocket messages and automatically formats a variety of framework formats
- Console’s new multi-line editor mode provides an IDE-like experience that makes it convenient to iterate on longer code snippets
- The Network panel’s new resource blocking can simulate the impact of tracking protection, security, service outages, and bad connectivity for more robust testing
- More features and improvements can be found every release in DevTools’ “What’s New” panel in en-US
- New videos every week on the Mozilla Developer YouTube channel
- Improvements to the website certificate viewer, with more features and more detailed information
- Improvements to the extensions downloads API for handling download failures
- Extension popup windows now include the extension name instead of its moz-extension:// url when using the windows.create API
- Extension-registered devtools panels now interact better with screen readers
