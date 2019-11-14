Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 441.20 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 441.20 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave onder meer verbeteringen voor Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orderen het vr-spel Stormland, is de lijst met monitoren die G-Sync ondersteunen verder uitgebreid en zijn er weer de nodige problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

Game Ready for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for the new VR title Stormland.

New G-SYNC Compatible Monitors

The list of G-SYNC Compatible displays increases to nearly 60 options with the addition of the Acer XB273U, Acer XV273U, and ASUS VG259Q monitors.

Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan][Maxwell GPUs]: Geometry corruption occurs on some Maxwell GPUs. [2744709]
  • [Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: G-SYNC disengages when disabling V-Sync on the game. [2740479]
  • [The Surge 2] VULKAN_ERROR_DEVICE_LOST when using driver version 440.97. [2739146]
  • [Quake 3 Arena]: Colors in the game become washed out when set to 16-bit color. [2738607]
  • [HDR]: HDR black levels are grey on LG OLED55C9. [2738708]
  • [CS:GO]: The game experiences performance drops in certain CPU-limited cases. [2682973]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [SLI][Red dead redemption 2][Vulkan]: The benchmark may crash while running in Vulkan mode with SLI enabled and using Ultra graphics settings. [200565367]
  • [Forza Horizon 4]: "Low streaming bandwidth" error may occur after extended gameplay. [2750515]
  • [Forza Motorsport 7]: Game starts to stutter after racing a few laps [2750611]
  • [Gears 5]: Random stability issues may occur. [2630220]
  • [Grand Theft Auto V]: The game frequently crashes.
    NVIDIA is working with the application developer to resolve the issue.

Versienummer 441.20 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.geforce.co.uk/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 573,89MB
Licentietype Freeware

Bart van Klaveren



nVidia

