Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 441.20 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave onder meer verbeteringen voor Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Orderen het vr-spel Stormland, is de lijst met monitoren die G-Sync ondersteunen verder uitgebreid en zijn er weer de nodige problemen verholpen. De complete release notes staan hieronder:

The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for the new VR title Stormland.

The list of G-SYNC Compatible displays increases to nearly 60 options with the addition of the Acer XB273U, Acer XV273U, and ASUS VG259Q monitors.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

[Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan][Maxwell GPUs]: Geometry corruption occurs on some Maxwell GPUs. [2744709]

[Red Dead Redemption 2][Vulkan]: G-SYNC disengages when disabling V-Sync on the game. [2740479]

[The Surge 2] VULKAN_ERROR_DEVICE_LOST when using driver version 440.97. [2739146]

[Quake 3 Arena]: Colors in the game become washed out when set to 16-bit color. [2738607]

[HDR]: HDR black levels are grey on LG OLED55C9. [2738708]

[CS:GO]: The game experiences performance drops in certain CPU-limited cases. [2682973]