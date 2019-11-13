TechSmith heeft versie 2020.1 van Snagit uitgebracht. Met dit programma, dat voor zowel Windows als macOS beschikbaar is, kunnen plaatjes, tekst, bewegende beelden en webpagina's worden afgevangen en bewerkt. Zo kunnen er effecten als perspectief, spotlight en magnify op worden losgelaten. Verder kunnen ter verduidelijking teksten, pijlen en cirkels worden aangebracht. De screenshots kunnen als afbeeldingen worden opgeslagen of direct in diverse programma's zoals Word en PowerPoint worden geïmporteerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Snagit version 2020.0.1: The former method of Combining Images (introduced in Snagit 2019), has no been moved to the top of the list in the Template picking window. It’s called “Custom Steps”

Fixed a crash when, in certain circumstances, an image is dropped in a drop zone and then exiting Snagit Editor

The Enter key now commits changes when editing drop zones

Clicking anywhere in Editor will now exit drop zone edit mode

After entering and exiting drop zone edit mode, Undo and Redo work better and drop zones are more stable

No longer showing drop zone placeholders when flattening or saving an image

Improved the sorting and category order of the Template picking window

Faster load times for the Template picking window

Added a Video from Images hotkey: Ctrl+Alt+V

Reduced the likelihood that Video from Image captures can freeze due to unreliable audio devices

There should now always be at least a few tools available to draw with when entering Video from Images mode

More work to keep drop downs out of the recording area when recording in Video from images mode

Can now drag items all the way to the right to re-order when in Video from Image mode

Improved the accessibility of navigating the video recording UI with the keyboard

Simplify glyphs should now have better contrast when a color close to white is chosen

The Box output handles filenames better when sharing

Fixed other crashes, performance, and security issues.