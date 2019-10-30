Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MAME 0.215

MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.215 van MAME en MESS is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier, de release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.215:

A wild MAME 0.215 appears! Yes, another month has gone by, and it’s time to check out what’s new. On the arcade side, Taito’s incredibly rare 4-screen top-down racer Super Dead Heat is now playable! Joining its ranks are other rarities, such as the European release of Capcom‘s 19XX: The War Against Destiny, and a bootleg of Jaleco’s P-47 – The Freedom Fighter using a different sound system. We’ve got three newly supported Game & Watch titles: Lion, Manhole, and Spitball Sparky, as well as the crystal screen version of Super Mario Bros. Two new JAKKS Pacific TV games, Capcom 3-in-1 and Disney Princesses, have also been added.

Other improvements include several more protection microcontrollers dumped and emulated, the NCR Decision Mate V working (now including hard disk controllers), graphics fixes for the 68k-based SNK and Alpha Denshi games, and some graphical updates to the Super A'Can driver.

We’ve updated bgfx, adding preliminary Vulkan support. There are some issues we’re aware of, so if you run into issues, check our GitHub issues page to see if it’s already known, and report it if it isn’t. We’ve also improved support for building and running on Linux systems without X11.

You can read about everything that’s been updated in the whatsnew.txt file.

Versienummer 0.215
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MAME
Download http://mamedev.org/release.html
Bestandsgrootte 71,30MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-10-2019 • 16:14

30-10-2019 • 16:14

Bron: MAME

Bron: MAME

0retroguy
30 oktober 2019 16:22
0.215 al weer? Ongelofelijk. Ik ben ingestapt bij versie 0.37, volgens mij in 1997. Vond het toen al geweldig. Wel een aantal jaren geleden overgestapt naar Groovymame omdat dit IMO de beste en meest originele spelbeleving geeft, in combinatie met een cheap-ass ATI Radeon HD 46470 videokaartje, Emudrivers, Win XP en een CRT monitor natuurlijk.

Ben wel gestopt (voorlopig?) bij versie 0.200 omdat alles wat ik speel inmiddels wel nagenoeg perfect geëmuleerd is. Hoewel, een paar Cave SHMUP's zouden wel wat sneller mogen draaien.
