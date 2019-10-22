Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido, die tegenwoordig voor Dropbox werkt, is sinds enige tijd niet meer als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versies 3.8.0, 3.7.5 en 2.7.17 uitgegeven. De aankondiging van deze uitgaven ziet er als volgt uit:

Python 3.8.0 is now available



On behalf of the Python development community and the Python 3.8 release team, I’m pleased to announce the availability of Python 3.8.0.



Python 3.8.0 is the newest feature release of the Python language, and it contains many new features and optimizations.



Most third-party distributors of Python should be making 3.8.0 packages available soon.



See the “What’s New in Python 3.8” document for more information about features included in the 3.8 series. Detailed information about all changes made in 3.8.0 can be found in its change log.



Maintenance releases for the 3.8 series will follow at regular bi-monthly intervals starting in December of 2019.



We hope you enjoy Python 3.8!

Thanks to all of the many volunteers who help make Python Development and these releases possible! Please consider supporting our efforts by volunteering yourself or through organization contributions to the Python Software Foundation.



Python 3.7.5 is now available



Python 3.7.5 is now available, the next maintenance release of Python 3.7.



Note that the next feature release of Python 3, Python 3.8.0, is also now available. Python 3.8 contains many new features and optimizations. You should consider upgrading to it. We plan to continue regular bugfix releases of Python 3.7.x through mid-year 2020 and provide security fixes for it until mid-year 2023. More details are available in PEP 537, the Python 3.7 Release Schedule.



Python 2.7.17 released



Python 2.7.17 is now available for download. Note Python 2.7.17 is the penultimate release in the Python 2.7 series.