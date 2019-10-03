Versie 4.2.7 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. Versie 4.2.7 bevat voornamelijk bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen.
Krita 4.2.7 released
Today, we’re releasing the sixth bug fix release of Krita 4.2. As discussed in our development update, we intend to release a few more monthly 4.2 bug fix releases before releasing Krita 4.3. There are a lot of bug fixes!Bugs fixed
- Improve the layout and functionality of the color selector dialog and make it perform much better. (BUG:381529). Patches by Mathias Wein.
- Do not crash when trying to merge an invisible group layer (BUG:411124)
- Make it possible to save group layers to file layers even if they are empty (BUG:411101)
- Make the initial location of the OCIO profile selector sensible
- Fix possible crashes when a broken file ends up in the Recent Documents List (BUG:411416)
- Use locale-based formatting of numbers in the measure tool and other places.
- Make HTML markup in the Search Field tooltips work.
- Fix a crash when moving multiple vector shapes (BUG:409872)
- Fix the sort order of images imported as frames if they are not numbered with prefix 0’s (BUG:375885)
- Make it possible again to run the Python Scripting Debugger on Linux (BUG:410807)
- Cache ICC profiles when loading layers: this speeds up loading images with thousands of layers (BUG:411532)
- Fix file layer and comics manager page updating on Windows (BUG:410409, BUG:389544)
- Use LittleCMS’ copy alpha channel flag to speed up color transformations
- Fix outline move mode (BUG:411057)
- Fix a hang in the text shape if an UTF-8 Line Break character is used (BUG:410402)
- Fix a random crash if there is not enough space in the swapfile location for AMD Ryzen 3500 CPU’s (BUG:411081)
- Fix checking whether the swapfile location is actually writable on Windows (BUG:411129, BUG:411081)
- Fix another random crash when painting (BUG:411280)
- Fix artifacts when moving control points of a path shape (BUG:411334)
- Fix a crash when cropping a particular image (BUG:411536)
- Fix move action in the bezier selection tool (BUG:398294)
- Fix artifacts in Gaussian Blur on transparent layers (BUG:411719)
- Fix a crash when the Liquify Transform is started too quickly (BUG:411703)
- Fix a bad memory leak in the jpeg converter (BUG:410864)
- Fix a crash when loading a JPEG image with a broken color profile (BUG:410864)
- Fix problems when zooming with a touchpad (BUG:410940)
- Fix issues when using the calculation capabilities of the specific color selector’s spin boxes (BUG:409818).
- Make sure all layers are shown in the animation timeline by default
- Fix a crash when the colorize tool is active on closing Krita
- Fix a crash when converting a colorspace with OCIO enabled (BUG:411045)
- Fix the Strength parameter not being used in Rotation – Fuzzy Dab (BUG:376179)
- Fix a crash when using the mouse wheel while an image is opening
- Re-add error messages lost when refactoring the error messages for loading images
- Do not crash if libjpeg encounters any kind of error (BUG:364350)
- Fix presets with random offset of texture being marked dirty all the time (BUG:406427)
- Fix curves changing randomly with sensors with Use Same Curve enabled (BUG:383909)
- Add a simple progress bar when saving .kra files
- Ensure that the temporary folder isn’t suggested as a save-location as this can result in lost work.
- Make sure toolbars don’t get enabled after editing the toolbar buttons (BUG:402679)
- Do not crash when loading a tiled TIFF file with planar color data. (BUG:407171)
- Fix freezes when changing some brush properties or curves (BUG:410158)
- Fix wrong borders in the Edge Detection and Height To Normal Map Filters (BUG:411922)
- Fix outline of Group Layers in Move Tool and Transform Tool (BUG:392717)
- Fix preview of shape layers in Transform Tool and Move Tool (BUG:392717)
- Raise the maximum FPS limit to 300 fps from 100 fps
- Do not allow clone layers from pass-through group layers (BUG:409949)
- Fix the color of a selected shape being synchronized with the color selectors (BUG:381784)
- Fix updating the current shape color when doing undo/redo (BUG:404975)
- Fix the broken TestKisSwatchGroup test (BUG:410387)
- Make the splash render pixel-perfect on fractionally scaled displays.
- Fix a crash in Feather Selection, Wavelets, Blur and Edge Detection (BUG:412057)
- Include reference images in the screen color picker (BUG:411816)
- Clean up the SVG files used for icons and license the SVG files properly.
- Fix updating the assistants when moving the handles.
- Fix a bad memory corruption error color handling.