Versie 4.2.7 van Krita is verschenen. Krita is een programma waarmee digitale tekeningen kunnen worden bewerkt en gecreëerd, en kan overweg met zowel bitmap- als vectorafbeeldingen. Het programma was voorheen onderdeel van Calligra Suite en wordt ontwikkeld door het KDE-team, maar werkt ook prima onder Gnome of XFCE. Daarnaast zijn er downloads voor Windows en macOS. Versie 4.2.7 bevat voornamelijk bugfixes en kleine verbeteringen.

Today, we’re releasing the sixth bug fix release of Krita 4.2. As discussed in our development update, we intend to release a few more monthly 4.2 bug fix releases before releasing Krita 4.3. There are a lot of bug fixes!