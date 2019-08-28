Firefly III is een webapplicatie geschreven in php waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api en de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Enkele dagen geleden is versie 4.8.0.3 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen terug te vinden:

Version 4.8.0.3



4.8.0.3 is the third bugfix release after 4.8.0. 4.8.0 is a huge release, after a hiatus of more than four months. It includes a revamped database. Since this touches almost all of the code base, please be careful when upgrading and make sure you have a backup of your database and environment variables.



Read more about the release on Patreon and check out the known issues.



Upgrading should be fairly straightforward otherwise. Make sure you check out the documentation. If you run into problems please open a ticket on GitHub. I expect to release fixes every week.



Added Autocomplete for transaction description. Fixed #2438 Some balance issues when working with multiple currencies (a known issue)

#2425 Transaction edit/create form is weird with the enter button

#2424 auto complete tab doesn't work.

#2441 Inconsistent character limit for currencies.

#2443 500 error when submitting budgets

#2446 Can't update current amount for piggy bank

#2440 Errors when interacting with recurring transactions

#2439 SQL error in API post new user

Transaction report (after import, over email) is mostly empty

Mass edit checkboxes doesn't work in a tag overview

#2437 CPU issues when viewing accounts, probably run-away queries.

#2432 Can't disable all currencies except one / can't disable EUR and switch to something else.

Option to edit the budget is gone from edit transaction form.

#2453 Search view things

#2449 Can't add invoice date.

#2448 Bad link in transaction overview

#2447 Bad link in bill overview