Astonsoft heeft versie 8.55 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 8.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in EssentialPIM 8.55 (Pro & Free) Better integration with Dropbox (if you still get the "Dropbox file changed. Overwrite?" message, please sync your database over to the new one using EPIM Synchronizer)

EPIM Today UI improvements

Couple of minor fixes in synchronization with Google services

Improvements with Android synchronization

Inability to delete text in notes in rare circumstances

Send e-mail option now works for any types of contacts

Fixed missing notes for contacts after copy-paste

Problem with Unicode characters in mail should be fixed

Custom fields in contacts now store their updated values

Various minor bug fixes and improvements New in EssentialPIM 8.54 (Pro & Free) Improvements related to synchronization and authorization with Google services (Calendar, Drive, Gmail, etc.)

Improved import of complex vCard (*.vcf) files

Opening of large emails for replying or forwarding should now happen faster

More consistent and anticipated behavior when altering tags from the Tags Explorer window

Reminder date will now be correctly displayed for events and tasks in all cases

Fixed task notes not always being saved properly with filters enabled

Better support of database files from legacy EPIM versions (prior to 7.x)

Fixed issue with adding new related items to appointments

Fixed AV error when copying-pasting tasks in EPIM Today if Consolidated view was enabled

Some adjustments made to the database for its better preparedness to the upcoming EPIM 8.6 version

Other minor bug fixes and product improvements New in EssentialPIM 8.53 (Pro & Free) Improved synchronization of tasks hierarchy with Android EPIM

Ability to re-arrange icons for notes is back (along with the recent icons section for more productive flow)

Double click anywhere within the Related Items tab to add a new link

Improved contacts and mail synchronization with Outlook.com

Better management of simultaneously connected users for EssentialPIM Pro Business

Option to auto lock the database when minimizing EPIM will not affect switching in between the modules anymore

Fixed error during installation in some rare cases when updating EPIM

Fixed annoying issue with the rightAlt+C shortcut for Polish users

Other minor fixes and improvements to make the program faster and more reliable New in EssentialPIM 8.52 (Pro & Free) Improved synchronization of dates with Google Tasks

Faster search in table views in different modules

Synchronization of child notes with Android fixed

Improved links formatting for passwords

Copy-paste of bulleted lists in the notes field will work correctly

Size of the Notes module will now be correctly calculated in Database Management

Fixed inability to start synchronization wizard under certain conditions

Better shortcuts integration for Polish users

Switching in between Offline/Online modes works correctly for encrypted databases

Small improvements to the UI and other minor bug fixes New in EssentialPIM 8.51 (Pro & Free) Mark appointments/tasks as completed using Alt+C shortcut directly from the editing dialog window

EssentialPIM remembers your last choice when adding attachments to items either as links or as files

Improved synchronization of tasks with Android EPIM

Saving of email messages into PDF files improved

It is now possible to print out tasks and appointments (table view) with as many columns visible as required

Better EPIM compatibility with 4K monitors and systems with multiple monitors

Fixed inconsistency with start/end dates in tasks

Import of vCard files into contacts works as expected now

Export of large number of events into iCal files will not produce the “Out of memory” error anymore

Drag&drop of pictures into notes and text within notes should work flawlessly now

No more errors during EPIM database encryption

Other bug fixes, crash fixes and overall improvements