Astonsoft heeft versie 8.55 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze 'personal information manager' maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan niet met Outlook of de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. Sinds versie 8.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New in EssentialPIM 8.55 (Pro & Free)
New in EssentialPIM 8.54 (Pro & Free)
- Better integration with Dropbox (if you still get the "Dropbox file changed. Overwrite?" message, please sync your database over to the new one using EPIM Synchronizer)
- EPIM Today UI improvements
- Couple of minor fixes in synchronization with Google services
- Improvements with Android synchronization
- Inability to delete text in notes in rare circumstances
- Send e-mail option now works for any types of contacts
- Fixed missing notes for contacts after copy-paste
- Problem with Unicode characters in mail should be fixed
- Custom fields in contacts now store their updated values
- Various minor bug fixes and improvements
New in EssentialPIM 8.53 (Pro & Free)
- Improvements related to synchronization and authorization with Google services (Calendar, Drive, Gmail, etc.)
- Improved import of complex vCard (*.vcf) files
- Opening of large emails for replying or forwarding should now happen faster
- More consistent and anticipated behavior when altering tags from the Tags Explorer window
- Reminder date will now be correctly displayed for events and tasks in all cases
- Fixed task notes not always being saved properly with filters enabled
- Better support of database files from legacy EPIM versions (prior to 7.x)
- Fixed issue with adding new related items to appointments
- Fixed AV error when copying-pasting tasks in EPIM Today if Consolidated view was enabled
- Some adjustments made to the database for its better preparedness to the upcoming EPIM 8.6 version
- Other minor bug fixes and product improvements
New in EssentialPIM 8.52 (Pro & Free)
- Improved synchronization of tasks hierarchy with Android EPIM
- Ability to re-arrange icons for notes is back (along with the recent icons section for more productive flow)
- Double click anywhere within the Related Items tab to add a new link
- Improved contacts and mail synchronization with Outlook.com
- Better management of simultaneously connected users for EssentialPIM Pro Business
- Option to auto lock the database when minimizing EPIM will not affect switching in between the modules anymore
- Fixed error during installation in some rare cases when updating EPIM
- Fixed annoying issue with the rightAlt+C shortcut for Polish users
- Other minor fixes and improvements to make the program faster and more reliable
New in EssentialPIM 8.51 (Pro & Free)
- Improved synchronization of dates with Google Tasks
- Faster search in table views in different modules
- Synchronization of child notes with Android fixed
- Improved links formatting for passwords
- Copy-paste of bulleted lists in the notes field will work correctly
- Size of the Notes module will now be correctly calculated in Database Management
- Fixed inability to start synchronization wizard under certain conditions
- Better shortcuts integration for Polish users
- Switching in between Offline/Online modes works correctly for encrypted databases
- Small improvements to the UI and other minor bug fixes
- Mark appointments/tasks as completed using Alt+C shortcut directly from the editing dialog window
- EssentialPIM remembers your last choice when adding attachments to items either as links or as files
- Improved synchronization of tasks with Android EPIM
- Saving of email messages into PDF files improved
- It is now possible to print out tasks and appointments (table view) with as many columns visible as required
- Better EPIM compatibility with 4K monitors and systems with multiple monitors
- Fixed inconsistency with start/end dates in tasks
- Import of vCard files into contacts works as expected now
- Export of large number of events into iCal files will not produce the “Out of memory” error anymore
- Drag&drop of pictures into notes and text within notes should work flawlessly now
- No more errors during EPIM database encryption
- Other bug fixes, crash fixes and overall improvements