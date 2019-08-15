Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: foobar2000 1.5 bèta 10

foobar2000 logo (75 pix) Versie 1.5.0 van foobar2000 is ins in ontwikkeling en inmiddels is de tiende bètarelease alweer uitgekomen. Deze populaire, lichte muziekspeler kan onder andere overweg met mp3, aac, ogg vorbis, flac, wav en wma, en beschikt over ondersteuning voor Replay Gain. Verder kan de speler verschillende formaten converteren, heeft het programma uitgebreide mogelijkheden om de tags aan te passen en kan de interface geheel naar eigen hand gezet worden. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om de functionaliteit met behulp van plug-ins uit te breiden. De changelog voor versie 1.5.0 ziet er vooralsnog als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.5.0:
  • New and improved Properties dialog, with the ability to manipulate attached pictures as well as scan and modify ReplayGain values.
  • Greatly improved Selection Properties performance for large track lists.
  • Various prompts (such as delete/recycle) now come with a “do not show this again” checkbox.
  • Restored pre-1.4 behavior of main-window-hidden/notification-icon-only status being remembered after foobar2000 restart.
  • Added logging of Media Library scanning errors - “show errors” button in Media Library Preferences.
  • Added Advanced Preferences option for flushing playback queue on manual track change (default: on).
  • Made “Open containing folder” command work with tracks in archives - opens folder containing the archive.
  • Added an option to preserve last-modified timestamps of tracks when updating tags.
  • Additional safeguards against corrupted configuration in case of a system crash while saving (FlushFileBuffers).
  • File Operations: delete/recycle prompt always says “Delete” rather than “Recycle”, since not every volume supports recycle action.
  • FFmpeg 3.4.6, now compiled with MS compiler, binary size reduced due to DLL runtime.
  • Implemented reading of cue+bin audio CD images.
  • Implemented asynchronous drag&drop, for less stalls when dragging tracks from foobar2000 to another program.
Versienummer 1.5 bèta 10
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website foobar2000
Download https://www.foobar2000.org/?page=Download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: foobar2000

Reacties (1)

0ReVision.
15 augustus 2019 14:37
Zeer fijne muziekspeler, gebruik hem al jaren met de foobar_controller plugin en de android app. :)
