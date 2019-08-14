Microsoft heeft versie 16.2.2 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R makkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder te vinden:
Top Issues Fixed in Visual Studio 2019 version 16.2.2
Security Advisory Notices
- Fixed Test Explorer doesn't show my tests on VS2019 16.2.0
- Fixed a problem where Visual Studio can stop responding during shutdown.
- CVE-2019-1211 Git for Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists in Git for Visual Studio when it improperly parses configuration files. An attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could execute code in the context of another local user. To exploit the vulnerability, an authenticated attacker would need to modify Git configuration files on a system prior to a full installation of the application. The attacker would then need to convince another user on the system to execute specific Git commands. The update addresses the issue by changing the permissions required to edit configuration files.