Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 68.0.2

Mozilla Firefox 2017 logo (75 pix) Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 68 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de elfde versie gebaseerd op Firefox Quantum. De browser heeft met Quantum niet alleen een nieuw uiterlijk en logo gekregen, ook onder de motorkap is er veel veranderd. Zo zijn de prestaties van de browser engine flink verbeterd, zijn de zoek- en adresbalk gecombineerd en is er veel aan de beveiliging gesleuteld. Als een gevolg daarvan worden zogenaamde legacy extensies niet meer ondersteund. Sinds versie 68.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New
  • macOS releases are now signed by the Apple notary service, allowing Firefox to properly run on macOS 10.15 Beta releases
Fixed:
  • Fixed missing Full Screen button when watching videos in full screen mode on HBO GO (bug 1562837)
  • Fixed a bug causing incorrect messages to appear for some locales when sites try to request the use of the Storage Access API (bug 1558503)
  • Users in Russian regions may have their default search engine changed (bug 1565315)
  • Built-in search engines in some locales do not function correctly (bug 1565779)
  • Fixed a bug causing some special characters to be cut off from the end of the search terms when searching from the URL bar (bug 1560228)
  • Allow fonts to be loaded via file:// URLs when opening a page locally (bug 1565942)
  • Printing emails from the Outlook web app no longer prints only the header and footer (bug 1567105)
  • Fixed a bug causing some images not to be displayed on reload, including on Google Maps (bug 1565542)
  • Fixed an error when starting external applications configured as URI handlers (bug 1567614)
  • Security fixes

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 68.0.2 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 68.0.2 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 68.0.2 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 68.0.2 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 68.0.2 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 68.0.2 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 68.0.2 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 68.0.2 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 68.0.2 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 68.0.2 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 68.0.2 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 68.0.2 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 68.0.2 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 68.0.2 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 68.0.2 voor macOS (Fries)

Versienummer 68.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Bestandsgrootte 45,86MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

14-08-2019 • 17:35
zonder.h

14-08-2019 • 17:35

zonder.h

Mozilla Foundation

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Browsers Mozilla Firefox

0nietes
14 augustus 2019 17:51
Hoop liefhebbers voor Firefox gezien de reacties :) Ik niet meer, te traag op een iets trage laptop, echt geoptimaliseerd voor een snelle laptop / pc en daar werken de ontwikkelaars ook vast mee
