Versie 6.1.4 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. Sinds versie 6.1.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes in DBeaver 6.1.4 Many problems with workspace migration were fixed

Data viewer: UI look and feel was significantly improved New interface for rows/columns coloring Logical foreign key creation was simplified Many bugs were fixed in References panel rendering Column filters UI was fixed (dups, dictionary reading errors) Unique key detection was fixed (use indexes with nullable columns if no other identifiers found)

Entiy diagrams: logical foreign keys can be created/deleted right in the diagram editor

Data transfer: auto-generated (identity) columns handler was added

DDL generation: now we generate tables DDL according to their foreign keys order

Geometry viewer: simple (flat) geometry support was added

Execution log: reading of row count for DML statements was fixed

SQL Editor: SQL formatter was fixed (DECLARE statements) Copy SQL to Java code was improved (thanks to loro2)

PostgreSQL: Array data type handler was fixed Indexes metadata reading was fixed Execution plan visualization was fixed for CTE nodes

SQL Server: Support of identity columns creation was added Session manager was fixed

Oracle: Scheduled jobs metadata reading was fixed Session management was fixed for RAC mode

Firebird: views and indexes metadata reading was fixed

Apache Hive: many bugfixes related to complex (struct/array) data types handling

Apache Drill: driver was fixed (missing JDK modules were added)

Many other minor UI bugs were fixed Changes in DBeaver 6.1.3 New project configuration format was implemented. Main advantages: Better security (now we keep user credentials separately) Better support for version control systems (e.g. Git) Now we use standard (OS-specific) directories for configuration location

Major features: Logical foreign keys Data viewer: “References” panel was added (browse values by foreign and reference keys) Network profiles support was added: you may configure SSH/Proxy settings once and reuse them for any number of connections

Other: Connection page was redesigned Data viewer filter panel UI was improved Snowflake: procedures DDL, connection page fix Google Spanned database support was added PostgreSQL: struct/array data types support was fixed MySQL: privileges viewer was fixed (global privileges grant/revoke) DB2 i: procedure list and DDL reading was fixed Many minor UI bugs were fixed