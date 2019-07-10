Versie 1.2.0 van Syncthing is uitgekomen. Syncthing is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden tussen twee computers kunnen worden gesynchroniseerd. Dit gebeurt net als bij BitTorrent Sync zonder dat er een centrale server tussen zit, zoals dat wel het geval is bij opslagdiensten als bijvoorbeeld Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive en iCloud. De software is onder meer beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android. Ook zijn er packages voor Synology en Qnap. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Important notes This release does not interoperate with Syncthing 0.14.45 or older.

This release adds QUIC with NAT traversal as a new transport protocol. TCP is usually more performant and remains the preferred way of connection when possible.

This release adds automatic crash reporting. See this for details.

This release makes large / variable block size the only available mode of operation; small / fixed blocks are deprecated. See this for details.

This release reverts the version naming change in #4586 2 (v1.1.4). Versions are now named with the time of their archiving, and the file modification time is unchanged when archiving. An exception to this is the “Trashcan” versioner which does not modify the name - instead it does set the file modification time the time of archiving. Bugfixes #4170: panic: bug: ClusterConfig called on closed or nonexistent connection

#5609: Filesystem watching failed when parent folder is not listable

#5652: Connection error after closing failed items list and opening another list

#5765: Verioner cleanup looks at the wrong time

#5766: Support bundle doesn’t include errors list, instead printing an error

#5770: Scan failure blocks “Rescan” button

#5777: Spurious need to “revert” nonexistent changes with Receive Only folder on Android

#5780: Panic when folder disappears while scanning

#5781 1 : Shutdown takes too long, triggering fmut deadlock panic

: Shutdown takes too long, triggering fmut deadlock panic #5791: Puller complains about invalid filenames which are long gone Enhancements #959 2 : Automatic error log sending to dev. team

: Automatic error log sending to dev. team #3345: Show last connection error per discovered address

#5377 7 : Use of QUIC for transport

: Use of QUIC for transport #5631 1 : Dockerfile ENTRYPOINT doesn’t pass along extra arguments from “docker run”

: Dockerfile ENTRYPOINT doesn’t pass along extra arguments from “docker run” #5697: Handle fatal watch errors gracefully

#5774: WebUI table column widths broken on narrow displays Other issues #5760: Dead link in README.md

#5796: TestPullInvalidIgnoredSR/SO is flaky