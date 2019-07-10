Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Syncthing 1.2.0

Syncthing logo (75 pix) Versie 1.2.0 van Syncthing is uitgekomen. Syncthing is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden tussen twee computers kunnen worden gesynchroniseerd. Dit gebeurt net als bij BitTorrent Sync zonder dat er een centrale server tussen zit, zoals dat wel het geval is bij opslagdiensten als bijvoorbeeld Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive en iCloud. De software is onder meer beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android. Ook zijn er packages voor Synology en Qnap. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Important notes
  • This release does not interoperate with Syncthing 0.14.45 or older.
  • This release adds QUIC with NAT traversal as a new transport protocol. TCP is usually more performant and remains the preferred way of connection when possible.
  • This release adds automatic crash reporting. See this for details.
  • This release makes large / variable block size the only available mode of operation; small / fixed blocks are deprecated. See this for details.
  • This release reverts the version naming change in #4586 2 (v1.1.4). Versions are now named with the time of their archiving, and the file modification time is unchanged when archiving. An exception to this is the “Trashcan” versioner which does not modify the name - instead it does set the file modification time the time of archiving.
Bugfixes
  • #4170: panic: bug: ClusterConfig called on closed or nonexistent connection
  • #5609: Filesystem watching failed when parent folder is not listable
  • #5652: Connection error after closing failed items list and opening another list
  • #5765: Verioner cleanup looks at the wrong time
  • #5766: Support bundle doesn’t include errors list, instead printing an error
  • #5770: Scan failure blocks “Rescan” button
  • #5777: Spurious need to “revert” nonexistent changes with Receive Only folder on Android
  • #5780: Panic when folder disappears while scanning
  • #5781 1: Shutdown takes too long, triggering fmut deadlock panic
  • #5791: Puller complains about invalid filenames which are long gone
Enhancements
  • #959 2: Automatic error log sending to dev. team
  • #3345: Show last connection error per discovered address
  • #5377 7: Use of QUIC for transport
  • #5631 1: Dockerfile ENTRYPOINT doesn’t pass along extra arguments from “docker run”
  • #5697: Handle fatal watch errors gracefully
  • #5774: WebUI table column widths broken on narrow displays
Other issues
  • #5760: Dead link in README.md
  • #5796: TestPullInvalidIgnoredSR/SO is flaky
Versienummer 1.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Syncthing
Download https://github.com/syncthing/syncthing/releases/tag/v1.2.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

10-07-2019 12:09

10-07-2019 • 12:09

Bron: Syncthing

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+15+22+31Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2Senaxx
10 juli 2019 12:50
Ik heb een tijdje BT Sync gebruikt om bestanden te synchroniseren tussen 3 Nas systemen, maar vond dit toch niet altijd prettig werken. Het idee was dat er 1 hoofd server was die synchroniseert naar 2 slave servers. Maar indien er iets op de slave werdt verwijderd moest de file niet weer gesync worden (1 way sync). En dit ging nog wel eens mis, en moest ik handmatige acties doen om het te corrigeren.

Daarom overgestapt naar Resilio Sync en daar was het wel goed in te richten en heeft me sindsdien geen problemen meer gegeven.
Reageer
+1thePiett
10 juli 2019 12:20
Ik gebruik Syncthing om media vanaf m'n telefoon (met https://play.google.com/s...ic.syncthingandroid&hl=nl) automagisch te syncen met mijn thuisserver. Als ik een foto maak, dan zorgt Syncthing ervoor dat de foto direct veilig wordt gesteld op mijn thuisserver. Werkt super :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door thePiett op 10 juli 2019 12:21]

Reageer
+3MavhRik
@thePiett10 juli 2019 12:47
Zelf ben ik overgestapt op deze: https://play.google.com/s...d1.syncthingandroid&hl=en

Is net ff wat sneller met ontwikkeling en zitten een paar handige dingen in die ik gebruik voor mijn backup schema.

Volgens mij is deze ontwikkelaar in het begin ook bij de ontwikkeling van de officiele client geweest en de officiele client cherry pickt fixed en features van deze versie.
Reageer
+1Geim
10 juli 2019 12:29
BT sync is al een tijdje geleden veranderd/overgenomen door Resilio en heeft een redelijk commerciele koers ingeslagen. Er is nog een beperkte gratis versie.
Syncthing ziet er goed uit, ik denk dat ik maar eens overstap.
Reageer
+1stijnos1991
10 juli 2019 13:05
Ik heb het idee dat de ontwikkeling van Resilio Sync op een laag putje staat. Er zitten wat kwalijke bugs in de meest recente versie waar al maanden niks aan gedaan is. Reden genoeg voor mij om Syncthing te proberen.
Reageer


