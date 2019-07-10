Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 431.36 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 431.36 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer. Deze uitgave bevat onder meer ondersteuning voor de nieuwe RTX 2060 en RTX 2070 Super gpu's, en de spellen Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Strange Brigade en Metro Exodus. De changelog laat natuurlijk ook weer bugfixes zien en een probleem dat wel al bekend is, maar waarvoor nog geen oplossing is. De complete releasenotes staan hieronder:

Provides the optimal gaming experience for
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2
  • Strange Brigade
  • Metro Exodus
Gaming Technology
  • Adds support for three new G-SYNC compatible monitors.
  • Adds support for GeForce RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super GPUs.
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
  • F1 2019
Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [GeForce Experience]: FPS Counters appear in the Windows Start Menu for certain applications after upgrading to Windows 10 May 2019 Update. [2617230]
  • [Notebook]: Fixed BSOD that occurred after waking ASUS GL703GS/ASUS GL502VML notebook from hibernation. [2612106/2540582]
  • Code 43 error occurs when installing driver 430.64 on Windows 10 May 2019 Update system with Intel Sandy Bridge CPU. [2606672]
  • [Grand Theft Auto V]: The game may experience flickering when MSAA is used. [2583604]
  • [Forza Horizon 4]: The game may crash when driving through tunnels. [200515120/200523430]
  • [Shadow of the Tomb Raider][Pascal GPU]: The game may crash or experience a TDR when launched on Pascal GPU. [200519081]
  • [Shadow of the Tomb Raider]: Benchmark quits when running with ray tracing is enabled. [2599507]
  • [Windows 10 version 1903]: The system does not write a dmp file after a blue-screen crash event. [2636104]
Windows 10 Open Issues
  • [NVIDIA Control Panel]: When the 3D Settings page->Vertical Sync setting is set to Adaptive Sync (half refresh rate), V-Sync works only at the native refresh rate after rebooting the system. [2543187]
  • [Tom Clancy's The Division II]: The game may crash when played in DirectX 12 mode. [2587043/200406322]
  • [World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth]: Terrain and icons flicker randomly in the game. [2633205]
  • [Mortal Kombat 11]: Random white and green flickering occurs in the game.[2599980]

Versienummer 431.36 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website nVidia
Download https://www.geforce.com/drivers
Bestandsgrootte 493,78MB
Licentietype Freeware

