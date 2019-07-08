AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit-drivers meer aan. De releasenotes voor versie 19.6.3 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Support For
Fixed Issues
- AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics
- AMD Radeon Image Sharpening
- New feature available in Radeon Settings that can be enabled for DirectX 9, DirectX 12 and Vulkan games on AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics. Provides contrast-adaptive sharpening combined with optional GPU upscaling that helps draw out detail and provide crisp-looking visuals.
- AMD Radeon Anti-Lag
- New feature available in Radeon Settings that can be enabled for DirectX 9 and DirectX 11 games that improves input-to-display response time with up to 31% reduction in lag.RS-295
- AMD Link
- Now supports auto-discovery mode and one-tap connection, allowing you to easily connect your Radeon PC and AMD Link App.
- Now supports connections to Apple TV and Android TV with a new simplified TV interface.
- AMD Radeon Chill
- Now supports display-aware tuning which sets frame-rate caps to match your monitors refresh rate providing up to 2.5x more power savings than before.RS-294 Display-aware tuning works with fixed-refresh monitors or with variable-refresh Radeon FreeSync-capable displays.
- AMD Radeon WattMan
- New power gauge readout available in Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan.
- Auto Tuning features now provide a summary readout of tuning changes.
- Settings Snapshot
- New feature available in Radeon Settings that allows you to create, save and load your custom settings and configurations for Radeon Settings.
- Automatic Low Latency Mode
- Allows supported graphics products to communicate with your connected TV and enter low-latency (gaming) mode automatically.
Known Issues
- Graphics driver may not uninstall correctly when using the express uninstall option on some Ryzen APUs.
- Performance Metrics Overlay may intermittently display incorrect colors when being displayed in game.
- Radeon Overlay may fail to appear or invoke when playing DOOM.
- Radeon Overlay may fail to appear or invoke when a game is running fullscreen on Windows 7 system configurations.
- Some users may be experiencing AMD DLL file signing issues with Easy Anti-Cheat. A clean install of Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.7.1 may be required to fix this issue.
AMD Link Known Issues
- With Radeon Image Sharpening enabled, Radeon Overlay may flicker in DirectX 9 or Vulkan applications or games.
- Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook is currently unavailable.
- Audio for clips captured by Radeon ReLive may be corrupted or garbled when desktop recording is enabled.
- Textures in Star Wars Battlefront II may appear pixelated or blurry when using DirectX 11 API.
- ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 may experience discrete GPU connection issues with devices disappearing from device manager when the system is idle.
- Minor stuttering may occur when playing Fortnite during the first few minutes of gameplay on AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics.
- Valve Index headset may experience flicker when launching SteamVR on AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics.
- Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics may experience a black screen during uninstall on Windows 7 system configurations. A work around is to perform uninstall in safe mode.
- Recording clips with Radeon ReLive may result in blank clips on Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics with Windows 7 system configurations.
- League of Legends may fail to launch on Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics with Windows 7 system configurations.
- Radeon Settings may not appear in the right click desktop context menu on Windows 7 system configurations.
- Radeon WattMan functionality is currently not available in AMD Link for Radeon VII and Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics products.
- The manual connection method for AMD Link may Intermittently fail to connect on Android TV.
- AMD Link TV may experience video corruption while playing back videos from the ReLive gallery on Windows 7 system configurations.
- AMD Link TV applications are currently only available in English.