Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 19.7.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe update van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Voor de nieuwste generatie kaarten worden van Windows alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Ook biedt AMD geen 32bit-drivers meer aan. De releasenotes voor versie 19.6.3 laten de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

Support For
  • AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics
  • AMD Radeon Image Sharpening
    • New feature available in Radeon Settings that can be enabled for DirectX 9, DirectX 12 and Vulkan games on AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics. Provides contrast-adaptive sharpening combined with optional GPU upscaling that helps draw out detail and provide crisp-looking visuals.
  • AMD Radeon Anti-Lag
    • New feature available in Radeon Settings that can be enabled for DirectX 9 and DirectX 11 games that improves input-to-display response time with up to 31% reduction in lag.RS-295
  • AMD Link
    • Now supports auto-discovery mode and one-tap connection, allowing you to easily connect your Radeon PC and AMD Link App.
    • Now supports connections to Apple TV and Android TV with a new simplified TV interface.
  • AMD Radeon Chill
    • Now supports display-aware tuning which sets frame-rate caps to match your monitors refresh rate providing up to 2.5x more power savings than before.RS-294 Display-aware tuning works with fixed-refresh monitors or with variable-refresh Radeon FreeSync-capable displays.
  • AMD Radeon WattMan
    • New power gauge readout available in Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan.
    • Auto Tuning features now provide a summary readout of tuning changes.
  • Settings Snapshot
    • New feature available in Radeon Settings that allows you to create, save and load your custom settings and configurations for Radeon Settings.
  • Automatic Low Latency Mode
    • Allows supported graphics products to communicate with your connected TV and enter low-latency (gaming) mode automatically.
Fixed Issues
  • Graphics driver may not uninstall correctly when using the express uninstall option on some Ryzen APUs.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay may intermittently display incorrect colors when being displayed in game.
  • Radeon Overlay may fail to appear or invoke when playing DOOM.
  • Radeon Overlay may fail to appear or invoke when a game is running fullscreen on Windows 7 system configurations.
  • Some users may be experiencing AMD DLL file signing issues with Easy Anti-Cheat. A clean install of Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.7.1 may be required to fix this issue.
Known Issues
  • With Radeon Image Sharpening enabled, Radeon Overlay may flicker in DirectX 9 or Vulkan applications or games.
  • Radeon ReLive streaming and uploading of videos and other content to Facebook is currently unavailable.
  • Audio for clips captured by Radeon ReLive may be corrupted or garbled when desktop recording is enabled.
  • Textures in Star Wars Battlefront II may appear pixelated or blurry when using DirectX 11 API.
  • ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 may experience discrete GPU connection issues with devices disappearing from device manager when the system is idle.
  • Minor stuttering may occur when playing Fortnite during the first few minutes of gameplay on AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics.
  • Valve Index headset may experience flicker when launching SteamVR on AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics.
  • Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics may experience a black screen during uninstall on Windows 7 system configurations. A work around is to perform uninstall in safe mode.
  • Recording clips with Radeon ReLive may result in blank clips on Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics with Windows 7 system configurations.
  • League of Legends may fail to launch on Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics with Windows 7 system configurations.
  • Radeon Settings may not appear in the right click desktop context menu on Windows 7 system configurations.
AMD Link Known Issues
  • Radeon WattMan functionality is currently not available in AMD Link for Radeon VII and Radeon RX 5700 Series Graphics products.
  • The manual connection method for AMD Link may Intermittently fail to connect on Android TV.
  • AMD Link TV may experience video corruption while playing back videos from the ReLive gallery on Windows 7 system configurations.
  • AMD Link TV applications are currently only available in English.

Versienummer 19.7.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-19-7-1
Bestandsgrootte 419,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 08-07-2019 11:21
5 • submitter: Elzooi

08-07-2019 • 11:21

5 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: Elzooi

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

AMD Radeon Software

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
-1505+14+22+30Ongemodereerd1
+1HugoBoss1985
8 juli 2019 11:42
Die anti-lag functie klinkt wel erg interessant, ik ben benieuwd of dat echt werkt.
Verder nog een hoop nieuwe zaken, goed bezig dus bij AMD :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door HugoBoss1985 op 8 juli 2019 11:42]

+2Pikkemans
@HugoBoss19858 juli 2019 12:33
Op de site van AdoredTV hebben ze de nieuwe AMD kaarten voorzien van een review en hebben ze het kort over de anti-lag functie.

In het kort, ja, driver input lag is lager maar je hebt ook een performance hit en die varieert per game.
+1SpookyManus
8 juli 2019 12:20
Waar ik me nu aan stoor bij deze software is dat als ik youtube heb gekeken er ineens meldingen op het scherm staan wat de software allemaal voor me heeft gedaan omdat ik full screen keek. Zo nutteloos.
+2Pikkemans
@SpookyManus8 juli 2019 12:35
Dat is volgens mij Windows die je die meldingen geeft. (Windows 10 Game bar/mode)

Windows toest + G -> instellingen -> meldingen -> Geen meldingen geven wanneer ik een game full screen speel -> uit

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pikkemans op 8 juli 2019 12:36]

0stewie
8 juli 2019 12:28
Veel van de features werken ook op alle andere GCN gpu's, vraag mij alleen af of er een duidelijke performance verschil is.
