Versie 7.4.0 van Text Editor Pro is uitgekomen. Deze gratis en lichtgewichtteksteditor heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die vooral voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Zo zijn er syntax-highlighting voor meer dan vijftig script- en programmeertalen, macro's, verticale selectieblokken en kan het bestanden vergelijken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en met grote regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies met kleine verbeteringen. Sinds versie 7.1.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 7.4.0:
Changes in version 7.3.0:
- Added auto complete editor matching pair option (default false)
- Added close selected output tabs
- Added highlighter for T-SQL (SQL - Transact)
- Added use the latest common dialogs application option (default false)
- Fixed dialog caption
- Fixed editor tab image list
- Fixed highlighters
- Fixed language files
- Fixed matching pair in text editor control
- Fixed MS-DOS Batch highlighter
- Fixed options
- Fixed replace
- Fixed startup
- Fixed tab closing
- Updated and fixed AlphaSkins controls v14.27
Note! Harmonizing boolean values may cause some saved options to reverse, but it will be corrected by selecting the option again. Sorry but the problem had to be fixed.
- Added move caret at the end after reload modified files option
- Added reload automatically modified files option
- Added trim both, left, and right (Edit > Modify > Trim)
- Fixed donation url
- Fixed editor state saving into INI file
- Fixed horizontal scrolling in editor control
- Fixed mouse wheel in text editor
- Fixed multiple file opening from file explorer
- Fixed options
- Fixed startup
- Fixed Virtual TreeView control
- Harmonized boolean values in INI file
- Fixed language files
- Numerous code optimizations
- Updated and fixed AlphaSkins controls v14.26
Changes in version 7.2.0:
- Added copy with line numbers (Ctrl+Alt+C)
- Added show button focus rect application option (default enabled)
- Added use button colors application option (default disabled)
- Fixed bookmarks when deleting lines
- Fixed button focus rect
- Fixed copy to clipboard
- Fixed hex editor
- Fixed language files
- Fixed scaling change
- Fixed Virtual TreeView control
- Optimized language loading
- Optimized text editor control
- Updated and fixed AlphaSkins controls v14.25