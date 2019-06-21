De AVM Fritz!Box 7490 is een vdsl2/adsl2+-modem, gigabitrouter, accesspoint tot en met 802.11ac en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee usb 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. Nadat AVM vorige maande de Duitse firmware een update had gegeven met Fritz!OS 7.11, is deze keer de internationale versie aan de beurt. Deze update brengt de volgende verbeteringen mee:

New Features in FRITZ!OS 7.11



DSL: A DSL data rate considerably higher than the speed of the internet connection given by the provider can now be reduced to a lower value in order to improve stability Mesh: Mesh WiFi steering can automatically direct devices (smartphones or computers, for instance) to the best Mesh WiFi Repeater (access point steering)

The FRITZ!DECT 400 Smart Home switch can be used on every FRITZ!Box in the Mesh

All FRITZ!Boxes in the Mesh now have a shared telephone book at their disposal Telephony: Support for SIP trunking from Deutsche Telekom, dus.net, easybell, envia Tel and EWE/swb/osnatel DECT: Support for DECT door intercom systems (manufactured by Telegärtner) DECT/FRITZ!Fon: Very easy to offer wireless guest access: Display the account data or initiate WPS on the handset

Block incoming telephone calls directly from the handset call lists

Fast accessibility to Smart Home devices as favorites

Configure and delete call diversion settings directly from the handset menu Home network Graphic display of home network connections when editing the connection of a network device Smart Home: For the FRITZ!DECT 400 Smart Home switch, pressing a button longer can trigger a second switching action

Now a "Template" option is available as an additional switching option for FRITZ!DECT 400 System: FRITZ!Box sends information on certain events to the email address of your MyFRITZ! account

All LEDs on the device can now be switched off in the user interface

Display of the available updates for the FRITZ! products connected in the home network on the Overview page Mobile network: Higher data rates possible through support for the Mobile Broadband Interface Model (MBIM) (for instance, W1208 from 4G Systems)

Push Service for sending received text messages Additional improvements in FRITZ!OS 07.11



DSL: Approximate line length displayed in the DSL Overview

For VDSL vectoring connections, manufacturer of the DSL central exchange (DSLAM) named in the user interface Internet: Now domain names can be specified for VPN connections that are resolved via the tunnel

For VPN connections, the remote network is displayed in the network even after the connection has been cleared

Now any names can be specified for VPN connections

A VPN connection can now transfer the entire network traffic (VPN full tunneling, default route via VPN tunnel)

Better VPN connection negotiation

VPN LAN-LAN linkup of a FRITZ!Box on a DS Lite connection possible to IPv4 remote sites

Various changes for importing a VPN settings file

More devices possible in the guest access (and wireless hot spot): assigned IP addresses now reserved for only 6 hours (DHCP lease time, configurable)

FRITZ!Box no longer repeats an attempt to register with MyFRITZ! if the confirmation link sent by email was not clicked

For Vodafone, also consideration of first configuration on fiber optic connections

For activation of internet access to the FRITZ!Box via HTTPS, TCP number selected randomly

Transfer rate of the internet connection on the WAN port entered in Mbit/s instead of Kbit/s

For connections from Telekom, "Zuhause Start" connections now called "MagentaZuhause Regio Tarif"

"Standard" and "Guest" access profiles, configurable under Filters, contained a budget setting that was not supported

Settings from the window for VPN settings could not be copied

Under port sharing it was not possible to enter the IPv6 interface ID 0:0:0:0:*

Switch of type of connection from IP client to internet router generated illegal IP settings

Releasing a port on a dual-stack connection (IPv4 and IPv6) for sharing with a device configured only for IPv4 sometimes failed

Internet connection failed after switching internet provider via mobile network to existing connection via wireless LAN

In rare cases a device in the wireless guest access via a repeater was not assigned an IP address

Misleading message úpon disabling internet access to the FRITZ!Box via HTTPS

Port sharing for destination IP addresses in the form 192.168.*.127 was not possible

Port sharing for IPv6 could not be enabled for internet connections with a prefix length /64

VPN LAN-LAN linkup to fixed IP addresses did not work (IKE error 0x2005)

Additional characters transmitted during download of the FRITZ!Box certificate under FRITZ!Box services

Registration with MyFRITZ! could be instable when upper-case letters were used in the email address of the MyFRITZ! account

With IPv6 and FRITZ!Box users without the right to access from the internet, access from the home network via FTP to storage (NAS) shared in the home network could fail

Guest network block was not applied in individual access profiles configured in parental controls Wireless: The wireless radio network table of known wireless devices was reworked

For devices that support the wireless protocols 802.11v/k (smartphones or computers, for instance), improved automatic steering into the 2.4-GHz or 5-GHz band (band steering)

For wireless devices in the radio network, the property 802.11k displayed only when the scope of performance is sufficient (beacon report)

New report in event log on problems with "protected logins from wireless devices (PMF)"

The radio channel settings option for automatic steering of wireless devices now also offers Mesh WiFi steering

"Wireless LAN coexistence" option now works reliably again (2.4 GHz)

When one wireless frequency band is switched off, the radio network of the other frequency band is no longer interrupted

Line breaks on the captive portal for the wireless guest access were not saved

Wireless LAN settings (channel, wireless standard, etc.) no longer selectable when disabled

On the "Wireless / Radio Network" page, wireless devices that are not connected are no longer listed in the table only with a marking for the 2.4-GHz band Mesh: Display of important notifications for secure, reliable operation on all FRITZ!OS products in the Mesh (with red "Info"' LED and on start page)

Smart Home templates can now be used on every FRITZ!Box in the Mesh This allows actions like "Everything off" to be applied to all FRITZ!Boxes in the Mesh

Information on Mesh proved in the FRITZ!Box push service mail

New message in event log on wireless devices that were reregistered because of Mesh steering

Notice on Mesh Overview about FRITZ!Repeaters or FRITZ!Powerline devices that can still be integrated into the Mesh

Home network access of the FRITZ!Repeater 3000 optimized for performance in wireless bridge mode

The name assigned to a Mesh Repeater in the Mesh or Network Overview is applied as its "Repeater name". The user interface of the Mesh Repeater can then be accessed with http://assigned_name

Mesh designation of the Powerline devices without wireless function that participate in the Mesh

Device names of FRITZ!OS devices in the Mesh are adopted from the Mesh Master as push service sender names

During configuration of telephony in the Mesh, the "landline enabled" setting on the Mesh Repeater is switched off

Distribution of wireless LAN settings in the Mesh erroneous in rare situations

The battery status of Smart Home devices was occasionally displayed incorrectly on the user interface of a Mesh Repeater

If a FRITZ!Box configured as a Mesh Repeater was removed from telephony, this change was not applied until the Mesh Master restarted

Telephony messages (Message Waiting Indication, MWI) were not passed on to the Mesh Repeater with the right dialed telephone number Telephony: Type of an existing call diversion could not be changed from the initial setting

In isolated cases, conversations were incorrectly negotiated with voice compression

Telephony messages (Message Waiting Indication, MWI, RFC 3842) were switched off when adding/editing internet telephone numbers

Error in display of contact groups from Google contacts when their names contained "&"

While copying an existing telephone book the setting for "important person" was not adopted DECT/FRITZ!Fon: Titles from the media player played on the handset can now be fast forwarded and rewound

https supported even for live images, for instance for images from a door intercom system

Playback compatibility of https web radio and podcast streams

Faster zapping between radio stations

Occasional rhythmic sound disruptions when playing web radio Home network Change to radio network name now optional when setting the FRITZ!Box name

Podcasts preset for the media server updated. Also applies to FRITZ!Fon

Failure to set up a home network connection for certain interfaces in the MyFRITZ!App

Problem with DNS resolution of local home network devices when using DHCP without host name

In some rare cases it was not possible to set LAN ports to 100 Mbit/s (Green mode) Smart Home: Better illustrations of temperature profile in push service (email)

Updated the AHA-HTTP-APU programming interface. https://www.avm.de/schnittstellen

In rare cases the sunrise/sunset function did not work reliably

Error when setting the temperature for a group Storage/NAS: Optimized treatment of NTFS-formatted storage media

In some cases new files were indexed incompletely or not at all System: User interface permanently saves the desired sorting of a table by column

Dual-band wireless devices were displayed in the overview only with 2.4 GHz

Push service sends important messages from the FRITZ!Box only to the recipient of the FRITZ!Box Info mail

The FRITZ!Box user ftpuser is no longer created ex works (or after restoring the factory settings). One FRITZ!Box user must be created for sharing of storage media (NAS) in the home network

Updated the TR-064 programming interface. See http://www.avm.de/schnittstellen

Update with FRITZ!OS file could fail with an IPv6 connection to the FRITZ!Box

No import of settings possible when "Magenta Cloud" was enabled Mobile network: Huawei 3372 mobile communications dongle switched from USB tethering to interne connection via mobile network. The mobile network PIN and provider must be entered once under "Internet / Mobile Network" Security Support of outdated TLS 1.0 standard to secure FRITZ!OS services in the server role switched off

Length of DH parameter extended to 2048 bit for FRITZ!OS services in the server role