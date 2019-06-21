De AVM Fritz!Box 7490 is een vdsl2/adsl2+-modem, gigabitrouter, accesspoint tot en met 802.11ac en dect-basestation voor maximaal zes handsets in één. Verder beschikt het apparaat over twee usb 3.0-aansluitingen, waarmee een printer of externe opslagcapaciteit op het netwerk kan worden gedeeld. Terugkeren naar de oorspronkelijke firmware is altijd mogelijk; zorg dus voor een back-up. Bijwerken van de firmware kan vanuit de gebruikersinterface zelf, maar los downloaden kan ook. Nadat AVM vorige maande de Duitse firmware een update had gegeven met Fritz!OS 7.11, is deze keer de internationale versie aan de beurt. Deze update brengt de volgende verbeteringen mee:
New Features in FRITZ!OS 7.11
DSL:
Mesh:
- A DSL data rate considerably higher than the speed of the internet connection given by the provider can now be reduced to a lower value in order to improve stability
Telephony:
- Mesh WiFi steering can automatically direct devices (smartphones or computers, for instance) to the best Mesh WiFi Repeater (access point steering)
- The FRITZ!DECT 400 Smart Home switch can be used on every FRITZ!Box in the Mesh
- All FRITZ!Boxes in the Mesh now have a shared telephone book at their disposal
DECT:
- Support for SIP trunking from Deutsche Telekom, dus.net, easybell, envia Tel and EWE/swb/osnatel
DECT/FRITZ!Fon:
- Support for DECT door intercom systems (manufactured by Telegärtner)
Home network
- Very easy to offer wireless guest access: Display the account data or initiate WPS on the handset
- Block incoming telephone calls directly from the handset call lists
- Fast accessibility to Smart Home devices as favorites
- Configure and delete call diversion settings directly from the handset menu
Smart Home:
- Graphic display of home network connections when editing the connection of a network device
System:
- For the FRITZ!DECT 400 Smart Home switch, pressing a button longer can trigger a second switching action
- Now a "Template" option is available as an additional switching option for FRITZ!DECT 400
Mobile network:
- FRITZ!Box sends information on certain events to the email address of your MyFRITZ! account
- All LEDs on the device can now be switched off in the user interface
- Display of the available updates for the FRITZ! products connected in the home network on the Overview page
Additional improvements in FRITZ!OS 07.11
- Higher data rates possible through support for the Mobile Broadband Interface Model (MBIM) (for instance, W1208 from 4G Systems)
- Push Service for sending received text messages
DSL:
Internet:
- Approximate line length displayed in the DSL Overview
- For VDSL vectoring connections, manufacturer of the DSL central exchange (DSLAM) named in the user interface
Wireless:
- Now domain names can be specified for VPN connections that are resolved via the tunnel
- For VPN connections, the remote network is displayed in the network even after the connection has been cleared
- Now any names can be specified for VPN connections
- A VPN connection can now transfer the entire network traffic (VPN full tunneling, default route via VPN tunnel)
- Better VPN connection negotiation
- VPN LAN-LAN linkup of a FRITZ!Box on a DS Lite connection possible to IPv4 remote sites
- Various changes for importing a VPN settings file
- More devices possible in the guest access (and wireless hot spot): assigned IP addresses now reserved for only 6 hours (DHCP lease time, configurable)
- FRITZ!Box no longer repeats an attempt to register with MyFRITZ! if the confirmation link sent by email was not clicked
- For Vodafone, also consideration of first configuration on fiber optic connections
- For activation of internet access to the FRITZ!Box via HTTPS, TCP number selected randomly
- Transfer rate of the internet connection on the WAN port entered in Mbit/s instead of Kbit/s
- For connections from Telekom, "Zuhause Start" connections now called "MagentaZuhause Regio Tarif"
- "Standard" and "Guest" access profiles, configurable under Filters, contained a budget setting that was not supported
- Settings from the window for VPN settings could not be copied
- Under port sharing it was not possible to enter the IPv6 interface ID 0:0:0:0:*
- Switch of type of connection from IP client to internet router generated illegal IP settings
- Releasing a port on a dual-stack connection (IPv4 and IPv6) for sharing with a device configured only for IPv4 sometimes failed
- Internet connection failed after switching internet provider via mobile network to existing connection via wireless LAN
- In rare cases a device in the wireless guest access via a repeater was not assigned an IP address
- Misleading message úpon disabling internet access to the FRITZ!Box via HTTPS
- Port sharing for destination IP addresses in the form 192.168.*.127 was not possible
- Port sharing for IPv6 could not be enabled for internet connections with a prefix length /64
- VPN LAN-LAN linkup to fixed IP addresses did not work (IKE error 0x2005)
- Additional characters transmitted during download of the FRITZ!Box certificate under FRITZ!Box services
- Registration with MyFRITZ! could be instable when upper-case letters were used in the email address of the MyFRITZ! account
- With IPv6 and FRITZ!Box users without the right to access from the internet, access from the home network via FTP to storage (NAS) shared in the home network could fail
- Guest network block was not applied in individual access profiles configured in parental controls
Mesh:
- The wireless radio network table of known wireless devices was reworked
- For devices that support the wireless protocols 802.11v/k (smartphones or computers, for instance), improved automatic steering into the 2.4-GHz or 5-GHz band (band steering)
- For wireless devices in the radio network, the property 802.11k displayed only when the scope of performance is sufficient (beacon report)
- New report in event log on problems with "protected logins from wireless devices (PMF)"
- The radio channel settings option for automatic steering of wireless devices now also offers Mesh WiFi steering
- "Wireless LAN coexistence" option now works reliably again (2.4 GHz)
- When one wireless frequency band is switched off, the radio network of the other frequency band is no longer interrupted
- Line breaks on the captive portal for the wireless guest access were not saved
- Wireless LAN settings (channel, wireless standard, etc.) no longer selectable when disabled
- On the "Wireless / Radio Network" page, wireless devices that are not connected are no longer listed in the table only with a marking for the 2.4-GHz band
Telephony:
- Display of important notifications for secure, reliable operation on all FRITZ!OS products in the Mesh (with red "Info"' LED and on start page)
- Smart Home templates can now be used on every FRITZ!Box in the Mesh This allows actions like "Everything off" to be applied to all FRITZ!Boxes in the Mesh
- Information on Mesh proved in the FRITZ!Box push service mail
- New message in event log on wireless devices that were reregistered because of Mesh steering
- Notice on Mesh Overview about FRITZ!Repeaters or FRITZ!Powerline devices that can still be integrated into the Mesh
- Home network access of the FRITZ!Repeater 3000 optimized for performance in wireless bridge mode
- The name assigned to a Mesh Repeater in the Mesh or Network Overview is applied as its "Repeater name". The user interface of the Mesh Repeater can then be accessed with http://assigned_name
- Mesh designation of the Powerline devices without wireless function that participate in the Mesh
- Device names of FRITZ!OS devices in the Mesh are adopted from the Mesh Master as push service sender names
- During configuration of telephony in the Mesh, the "landline enabled" setting on the Mesh Repeater is switched off
- Distribution of wireless LAN settings in the Mesh erroneous in rare situations
- The battery status of Smart Home devices was occasionally displayed incorrectly on the user interface of a Mesh Repeater
- If a FRITZ!Box configured as a Mesh Repeater was removed from telephony, this change was not applied until the Mesh Master restarted
- Telephony messages (Message Waiting Indication, MWI) were not passed on to the Mesh Repeater with the right dialed telephone number
DECT/FRITZ!Fon:
- Type of an existing call diversion could not be changed from the initial setting
- In isolated cases, conversations were incorrectly negotiated with voice compression
- Telephony messages (Message Waiting Indication, MWI, RFC 3842) were switched off when adding/editing internet telephone numbers
- Error in display of contact groups from Google contacts when their names contained "&"
- While copying an existing telephone book the setting for "important person" was not adopted
Home network
- Titles from the media player played on the handset can now be fast forwarded and rewound
- https supported even for live images, for instance for images from a door intercom system
- Playback compatibility of https web radio and podcast streams
- Faster zapping between radio stations
- Occasional rhythmic sound disruptions when playing web radio
Smart Home:
- Change to radio network name now optional when setting the FRITZ!Box name
- Podcasts preset for the media server updated. Also applies to FRITZ!Fon
- Failure to set up a home network connection for certain interfaces in the MyFRITZ!App
- Problem with DNS resolution of local home network devices when using DHCP without host name
- In some rare cases it was not possible to set LAN ports to 100 Mbit/s (Green mode)
Storage/NAS:
- Better illustrations of temperature profile in push service (email)
- Updated the AHA-HTTP-APU programming interface. https://www.avm.de/schnittstellen
- In rare cases the sunrise/sunset function did not work reliably
- Error when setting the temperature for a group
System:
- Optimized treatment of NTFS-formatted storage media
- In some cases new files were indexed incompletely or not at all
Mobile network:
- User interface permanently saves the desired sorting of a table by column
- Dual-band wireless devices were displayed in the overview only with 2.4 GHz
- Push service sends important messages from the FRITZ!Box only to the recipient of the FRITZ!Box Info mail
- The FRITZ!Box user ftpuser is no longer created ex works (or after restoring the factory settings). One FRITZ!Box user must be created for sharing of storage media (NAS) in the home network
- Updated the TR-064 programming interface. See http://www.avm.de/schnittstellen
- Update with FRITZ!OS file could fail with an IPv6 connection to the FRITZ!Box
- No import of settings possible when "Magenta Cloud" was enabled
Security
- Huawei 3372 mobile communications dongle switched from USB tethering to interne connection via mobile network. The mobile network PIN and provider must be entered once under "Internet / Mobile Network"
- Support of outdated TLS 1.0 standard to secure FRITZ!OS services in the server role switched off
- Length of DH parameter extended to 2048 bit for FRITZ!OS services in the server role