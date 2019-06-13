Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.35.1

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.35 uitgebracht en inmiddels is er ook al een opvolger verschenen die twee kleine problemen verhelpt. De release notes zijn hieronder te vinden.

May 2019 (version 1.35)

Welcome to the May 2019 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:

Update 1.35.1: The update addresses these issues.

Versienummer 1.35.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-06-2019 15:09
1 • submitter: guidogast

13-06-2019 • 15:09

1 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Visual Studio Code

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0Slingeraap2
13 juni 2019 15:23
Zo'n 2 weken geleden pas overgestapt van Notepad++ naar deze editor. Wat een fijn programma is dit. :)

Alles op de pagina replacen met ctrl+f2 was nieuw voor me, echt handig. :) Kolom-mode werkt hier ook fijner want je kan de cursor al gewoon neerzetten en rustig alt+shift klikken. Met Notepad++ moet dat gelijk met de cursor gedaan worden.

Door je openstaande tabs schuiven is ook handig. En het font vind ik ook wat duidelijker. Beterrr.

Replacen in (geopende) files heb ik nog niet gedaan met deze. Zal ook wel goed te doen zijn. Hoop ik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Slingeraap2 op 13 juni 2019 15:52]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Microsoft

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True