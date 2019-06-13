Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.35 uitgebracht en inmiddels is er ook al een opvolger verschenen die twee kleine problemen verhelpt. De release notes zijn hieronder te vinden.
May 2019 (version 1.35)
Welcome to the May 2019 release of Visual Studio Code. There are a number of updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
- Updated Visual Studio Code icon - The product logo got a refresh. We hope you like it.
- Go to Definition improvements - Faster navigation through multiple definitions.
- Breadcrumb navigation displayed by default - Quickly go to files and symbols via breadcrumbs.
- Smart selection for JavaScript/TypeScript - Expand text selection based on language semantics.
- Extract to type alias TypeScript refactoring - Extract part type into its own type alias.
- Integrated terminal supports true color - Correctly renders true color (24-bit) escape sequences.
- Better merge conflict display - See merge conflict changes within surrounding source code.
- Collapse All command for lists and explorers - One of many small but handy improvements.
- Remote Development (Preview) available in Stable - You can now use the Remote Development extensions in Stable.
Update 1.35.1: The update addresses these issues.