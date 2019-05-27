Netgear heeft enkele dagen geleden nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn Orbi-routers en -'satellites' met 2.3.1.60 en 2.3.1.58 als versienummers. Orbi is een wifisysteem dat werkt met één router en eventueel een of meer satellites die niet met andere satellites communiceren. In dat opzicht is het dus geen meshwifisysteem. Het systeem is gericht op een makkelijke installatie van een volledig dekkend wifinetwerk thuis, zonder dat daarvoor diepgaande netwerkkennis nodig is. Deze firmware-update is geschikt voor de RBS20-, RBS40- en RBS50--satellites, en de RBR20-, RBR40- en RBR50-routers, die ook in verschillende kitsamenstellingen geleverd worden. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

RBR20 / RBS20 Firmware Version 2.3.1.58



Bug Fixes: Fixes the issue where the time zone can't sync with the satellite

Fixes issues with the guest network control using Alexa

Includes security fixes RBR40 / RBS40 Firmware Version 2.3.1.58



Bug Fixes: Fixes the issue where the time zone can't sync with the satellite

Fixes issues with the guest network control using Alexa

Includes security fixes RBR50 / RBS50 Firmware Version 2.3.1.60



Note: If your firmware version is 2.2.1.210 or lower, you cannot update the firmware directly to v2.3.1.60. You must first update the firmware to v2.2.1.212 using the manual firmware update feature in the router web interface. After updating the firmware to v2.2.1.212, your Orbi router reboots, and then you can update to v2.3.1.60.



Bug Fixes: Fixes the issue where the time zone can't sync with the satellite.

Fixes issues with the guest network control using Alexa.

Includes security fixes.

De volgende downloads staan klaar:

RBR50 2.3.1.60

RBS50 2.3.1.60

RBR40 2.3.1.58

RBS40 2.3.1.58

RBR20 2.3.1.58

RBS20 2.3.1.58