Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: Netgear Orbi RB(S/R)20/40/50 2.3.1.60 / 2.3.1.58

Netgear heeft enkele dagen geleden nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn Orbi-routers en -'satellites' met 2.3.1.60 en 2.3.1.58 als versienummers. Orbi is een wifisysteem dat werkt met één router en eventueel een of meer satellites die niet met andere satellites communiceren. In dat opzicht is het dus geen meshwifisysteem. Het systeem is gericht op een makkelijke installatie van een volledig dekkend wifinetwerk thuis, zonder dat daarvoor diepgaande netwerkkennis nodig is. Deze firmware-update is geschikt voor de RBS20-, RBS40- en RBS50--satellites, en de RBR20-, RBR40- en RBR50-routers, die ook in verschillende kitsamenstellingen geleverd worden. De bijbehorende lijst met veranderingen ziet er als volgt uit:

RBR20 / RBS20 Firmware Version 2.3.1.58

Bug Fixes:
  • Fixes the issue where the time zone can't sync with the satellite
  • Fixes issues with the guest network control using Alexa
  • Includes security fixes
RBR40 / RBS40 Firmware Version 2.3.1.58

Bug Fixes:
  • Fixes the issue where the time zone can't sync with the satellite
  • Fixes issues with the guest network control using Alexa
  • Includes security fixes
RBR50 / RBS50 Firmware Version 2.3.1.60

Note: If your firmware version is 2.2.1.210 or lower, you cannot update the firmware directly to v2.3.1.60. You must first update the firmware to v2.2.1.212 using the manual firmware update feature in the router web interface. After updating the firmware to v2.2.1.212, your Orbi router reboots, and then you can update to v2.3.1.60.

Bug Fixes:
  • Fixes the issue where the time zone can't sync with the satellite.
  • Fixes issues with the guest network control using Alexa.
  • Includes security fixes.

De volgende downloads staan klaar:
* RBR50 2.3.1.60
* RBS50 2.3.1.60
* RBR40 2.3.1.58
* RBS40 2.3.1.58
* RBR20 2.3.1.58
* RBS20 2.3.1.58

Versienummer 2.3.1.60 / 2.3.1.58
Releasestatus Final
Website Netgear
Download https://www.netgear.com/support/product/orbi.aspx
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 27-05-2019 10:390

27-05-2019 • 10:39

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Netgear

Update-historie

Lees meer

Netgear Orbi (RBK43) Whole Home AC2200

geen prijs bekend

Netgear Orbi RBS20 Micro

vanaf € 139,-

Alles over dit product

Netgear Orbi Wifi Systeem (RBK40) AC2200

vanaf € 327,-

Score: 5

Alles over dit product

Netgear RBS40 Tri-band (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz / 5 GHz) Gigabit Ethernet Wit draadloze router

vanaf € 183,04

Alles over dit product

Netgear RBS50 Dual-band (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz) Gigabit Ethernet Wit draadloze router

vanaf € 229,99

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
Modems en routers Netgear

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Autosport

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True