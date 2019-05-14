Asus heeft voor zijn ROG Phone nieuwe firmware uitgebracht met 15.1630.1903.89 als versienummer, waarbij we moeten vermelden dat dit voor het WW-regiomodel is. Daarnaast zijn er bijvoorbeeld CN- en JP-regiomodellen in omloop. Met deze smartphone richt Asus zich op gamers die mobiel gamen. Hij bevat onder andere een Snapdragon 845-soc, een 90Hz-oledscherm en een vaporchamber voor de koeling. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
ASUS ROG Phone (ZS600KL_ZS602KL) software Image: V15.1630.1903.89 for WW SKU only
Improvement Item：
- Updated Android security patch to 2019/03/01.
- Fixed the issue that the sound volume was small while answering Line call or phone call via bluetooth headset (LYEJ02LM).
- Fixed the issue that tapping a notification on lock screen led to home screen instead of the app.
- Fixed Game Genie crash issue.
- Fixed the crash issue when using Gamevice controller.
- Fixed the crash issue of "交管12123".
- Fixed the issue that game video could not be recorded when using gamevice controller with earphone.
- Fixed the issue that FPS count was incorrect when playing "War Robots".
- Fixed the issue that "Between" notifications could not be received after the app was cleaned.
- Fixed the mouse issue when using KeyMapping in Professional Dock.
- Fixed the issue that the system did not respond after closing apps in the recent apps screen.
- Fixed the issue that "麥當勞報報" notification could not be received after the app was cleaned.
- Fixed the call issue caused by answering call in game and then exiting.
- Fixed the hanging issue of PUBG in Mobile Deskto Dock.
- Fixed the issue that Aura light did not work after undocking from AeroActive Cooler.
- Fixed the issue that ProtonVPN disconnected after the app was cleaned.
- Fixed Mobile Manager crash issue.