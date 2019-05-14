Asus heeft voor zijn ROG Phone nieuwe firmware uitgebracht met 15.1630.1903.89 als versienummer, waarbij we moeten vermelden dat dit voor het WW-regiomodel is. Daarnaast zijn er bijvoorbeeld CN- en JP-regiomodellen in omloop. Met deze smartphone richt Asus zich op gamers die mobiel gamen. Hij bevat onder andere een Snapdragon 845-soc, een 90Hz-oledscherm en een vaporchamber voor de koeling. De lijst met veranderingen van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

ASUS ROG Phone (ZS600KL_ZS602KL) software Image: V15.1630.1903.89 for WW SKU only



Improvement Item： Updated Android security patch to 2019/03/01.

Fixed the issue that the sound volume was small while answering Line call or phone call via bluetooth headset (LYEJ02LM).

Fixed the issue that tapping a notification on lock screen led to home screen instead of the app.

Fixed Game Genie crash issue.

Fixed the crash issue when using Gamevice controller.

Fixed the crash issue of "交管12123".

Fixed the issue that game video could not be recorded when using gamevice controller with earphone.

Fixed the issue that FPS count was incorrect when playing "War Robots".

Fixed the issue that "Between" notifications could not be received after the app was cleaned.

Fixed the mouse issue when using KeyMapping in Professional Dock.

Fixed the issue that the system did not respond after closing apps in the recent apps screen.

Fixed the issue that "麥當勞報報" notification could not be received after the app was cleaned.

Fixed the call issue caused by answering call in game and then exiting.

Fixed the hanging issue of PUBG in Mobile Deskto Dock.

Fixed the issue that Aura light did not work after undocking from AeroActive Cooler.

Fixed the issue that ProtonVPN disconnected after the app was cleaned.

Fixed Mobile Manager crash issue.