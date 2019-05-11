Er is met versienummer 4.8 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.386 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht :

What's new in this release: Support building most programs in PE format.

Unicode data updated to Unicode 12.0.

Support for MSI patch files.

Default to non-PIC builds on i386.

Joystick support improvements.

Asturian locale. Bugs fixed in 4.8 (total 38): 12332: Microsoft Windows Server 2003 DDK SP1 installer crashes ('setupapi.SetupCloseFileQueue' should do proper handle validation before accessing members)

14695: Lifeforce demo misses codecs (msvideo1 needs to support 24 bpp output)

28196: Test Drive Unlimited: Water is always rendered on top of everything.

28254: Multiple kernel drivers crash during load/relocation (relocation entry crosses page boundary)(PMP Exam Version 7 CrypKey, Age of Wushu SDProtect DRM, StarForce v3)

29460: Multiple kernel drivers crash in entry due to ntoskrnl.exe IoGetCurrentProcess() being a stub (Ruijie Supplicant Su1xDriver.sys, nProtect GameGuard/Tachyon Kernel Control Driver)

31101: ScoobyRom v0.6.x-0.8.x (.NET 4.0 app) fails to start with Wine-Mono

31350: Multiple .NET 3.x WPF applications crash in Vista/Win7 mode due to dwmapi.DwmGetTransportAttributes stub returning E_NOTIMPL (T-Online Mediencenter Assistent, Valil.Chess, Zwift 1.0)

34372: Multiple applications need AllocateAndGetTcpExTableFromStack (cross compiled dbus, spamMonitor)

37359: planetside 2 no mouseclicks registered

37540: Multiple games and applications wrapped with Enigma v4 and GG DRM schemes crash on startup (incompatible with use of position independent code (PIC) in Wine dlls)

38423: Python 3.5.x exe installer fails with Access denied error

39614: Wine initialises a Critical Section for Mutexes by NULL instead of (void*)-1

42420: MidiIllustrator Virtuoso 3 crashes when using any File open dialog

44850: Microsoft Skype 8.x crashes on unimplemented function iphlpapi.dll.GetBestRoute2

45155: OpenGL Window Z order in Truespace

45213: Multiple applications using Microsoft Detours library crash on startup after compiling Wine with GCC 8.x+ and -O2 (GOT/PIC code emitted at Win32 API entries)(Microsoft Visual Studio 201x, Visual Assist plugin)

45757: Visual Studio 2017 Installer - "The installer manifest failed signature validation"

45765: Universe Sandbox 2 unimplemented function USER32.dll.GetPointerType

45947: Native Access crashes on unimplemented function virtdisk.dll.OpenVirtualDisk

46861: TopoEdit crashes with unimplemented function mf.dll.MFEnumDeviceSources

46905: Multiple eventlog monitor applications go haywire (endless console spam, live-loop CPU) due to advapi32.ReadEventLogA/W returning lasterror ERROR_CALL_NOT_IMPLEMENTED

46989: Grand Prix Legends: Wheel (Wheel, Gas, Brake) axes inputs aren't recognized

46993: ntoskrnl.exe tests don't compile when using -O0

47016: MS Office 365 installer needs mfplay.dll.MFPCreateMediaPlayer

47023: Warframe in-game screenshot fails if screenshot directory already exists

47027: Wine built with GCC 8.x+ and -O2 causes apps and games using madCodeHook/madExcept 3.x/4.x to crash (hook engine can't cope with GOT/ PIC code emitted within 15-byte range at Win32 API entries)(EA Origin, HeidiSQL 10.x)

47032: valgrind shows uninitialized read in writev from call_req_handler

47082: NI System Web Server crashes on unimplemented function authz.dll.AuthzFreeResourceManager

47096: World of Warships 0.8.3.x client (DirectX 11) crashes when post-battle results screen is about to be displayed

47097: Wine built with GCC 8.x+ and -O2 causes Steam games using In-Game Overlay 'gameoverlayrenderer.dll' to crash (hook engine can't cope with GOT/PIC code emitted at Win32 API entries)

47107: Windows XP DDK installer fails to copy any files

47122: Star Citizen stopped working on commit 32d7838da73dd9bc3ee999d73a310da7adfb27dd

47123: Starcitizen - joystick not recognized

47129: Rendering glitch in Caste Siege/Ballerburg (invalid vertex count in IDirect3DDevice3::DrawIndexedPrimitiveVB)

47131: Esportal client 1.0 (CS:GO anti-cheat) fails to start, reporting 'The procedure entry point InitiateShutdownW could not be located in the dynamic link library ADVAPI32.dll'

47138: Microsoft .NET Framework 2.x installer fails ('RegSvcs.exe' bootstrapper needs unicode casing tables, 'l_intl.nls' no longer installed in WINEPREFIX)

47142: Esportal client 1.0 (CS:GO anti-cheat) fails to start, reporting 'The procedure entry point NdrServerCallAll could not be located in the dynamic link library RPCRT4.dll'

47145: Esportal client 1.0 (CS:GO anti-cheat) fails to start, reporting 'The procedure entry point K32GetWsChangesEx could not be located in the dynamic link library KERNEL32.dll'