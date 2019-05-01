Versie 7.0.0 van Text Editor Pro is uitgekomen. Deze gratis en lichtgewichtteksteditor heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die vooral voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Zo zijn er syntax-highlighting voor meer dan vijftig script- en programmeertalen, macro's, verticale selectieblokken en kan het bestanden vergelijken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en met grote regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies met kleine verbeteringen. Sinds versie 6.1.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 7.0.0:
Changes in version 6.2.0:
- Added allow multiple instances application option (default False)
- Added enable skin-engine application option (default true)
- Added font skin option
- Added highlighter for Bash
- Added highlighter for GDScript
- Added highlighter for Julia
- Added highlighter for R
- Added magnifier title bar option (default False)
- Added monokai distilled color theme
- Added multi-instance application param (-mi)
- Added scaling application option (default Auto)
- Fixed application closing and startup
- Fixed arrows style skin option
- Fixed clipboard monitor
- Fixed painting with disabled skin-engine
- Fixed file info
- Fixed file save as
- Fixed find in files
- Fixed full screen mode
- Fixed language change
- Fixed language files
- Fixed many scaling issues (not all)
- Fixed menu bar
- Fixed message dialogs
- Fixed monokai color theme
- Fixed options
- Fixed overlay icons in directory
- Fixed paste in multiple carets
- Fixed rare AV in editor caret painting
- Fixed replace
- Fixed skin select
- Fixed title bar
- Fixed title bar options
- Fixed virtual tree painting and scaling
- Optimized text editor control
- Updated VirtualTree control v7.2.1
- Updated and fixed AlphaSkins controls v14.22
- Added close selected
- Added show selection info (line, word, and character count) selection option (default false)
- Fixed object-pascal highlighter
- Fixed options
- Fixed full screen mode
- Fixed form and dialog captions
- Fixed colors options saving
- Fixed closing
- Fixed language files
- Updated VirtualTree control v7.2
- Updated and fixed AlphaSkins controls v14.16