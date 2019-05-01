Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Text Editor Pro 7.0.0

EditBone logo (75 pix) Versie 7.0.0 van Text Editor Pro is uitgekomen. Deze gratis en lichtgewichtteksteditor heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die vooral voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Zo zijn er syntax-highlighting voor meer dan vijftig script- en programmeertalen, macro's, verticale selectieblokken en kan het bestanden vergelijken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en met grote regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies met kleine verbeteringen. Sinds versie 6.1.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 7.0.0:
  • Added allow multiple instances application option (default False)
  • Added enable skin-engine application option (default true)
  • Added font skin option
  • Added highlighter for Bash
  • Added highlighter for GDScript
  • Added highlighter for Julia
  • Added highlighter for R
  • Added magnifier title bar option (default False)
  • Added monokai distilled color theme
  • Added multi-instance application param (-mi)
  • Added scaling application option (default Auto)
  • Fixed application closing and startup
  • Fixed arrows style skin option
  • Fixed clipboard monitor
  • Fixed painting with disabled skin-engine
  • Fixed file info
  • Fixed file save as
  • Fixed find in files
  • Fixed full screen mode
  • Fixed language change
  • Fixed language files
  • Fixed many scaling issues (not all)
  • Fixed menu bar
  • Fixed message dialogs
  • Fixed monokai color theme
  • Fixed options
  • Fixed overlay icons in directory
  • Fixed paste in multiple carets
  • Fixed rare AV in editor caret painting
  • Fixed replace
  • Fixed skin select
  • Fixed title bar
  • Fixed title bar options
  • Fixed virtual tree painting and scaling
  • Optimized text editor control
  • Updated VirtualTree control v7.2.1
  • Updated and fixed AlphaSkins controls v14.22
Changes in version 6.2.0:
  • Added close selected
  • Added show selection info (line, word, and character count) selection option (default false)
  • Fixed object-pascal highlighter
  • Fixed options
  • Fixed full screen mode
  • Fixed form and dialog captions
  • Fixed colors options saving
  • Fixed closing
  • Fixed language files
  • Updated VirtualTree control v7.2
  • Updated and fixed AlphaSkins controls v14.16

Versienummer 7.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Text Editor Pro
Download https://texteditor.pro/
Licentietype Freeware
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-05-2019 20:480

01-05-2019 • 20:48

0 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Text Editor Pro

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Text Editor Pro

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True